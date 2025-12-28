Nigeria, AU Call for Respect of Sovereignty, Unity of Somalia

Nigeria and the African Union have called for respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of Somalia following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Israel recently became the first country to recognize Somaliland, the self-declared autonomous region in north-western Somalia that proclaimed independence in 1991 after the collapse of the Somali state.

Reacting to the development, Nigeria and the African Union reaffirmed their firm support for the sovereignty, unity, and statehood of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said Nigeria recognizes the Government of Somalia as the legitimate authority representing the Somali people. She added that Nigeria commends the Somali government’s continued efforts to achieve peace, security, and national reconciliation despite ongoing challenges.

The statement read, “The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all Member States of the United Nations and the African Union, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

“In this regard, Nigeria declares its firm and unequivocal support for the sovereignty, unity, and statehood of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“Nigeria recognizes the Government of Somalia as the legitimate authority representing the Somali people and commends its continued efforts to achieve peace, security, and national reconciliation amidst significant challenges. Nigeria stands in solidarity with Somalia and strongly condemns any actions or rhetoric that seek to undermine its constitutional order and territorial integrity. The Government of Nigeria calls on all regional and international actors to strictly respect Somalia’s sovereignty and to support its institutions in their vital work of rebuilding a stable, prosperous, and resilient nation.

“We believe that the stability of Somalia is integral to the peace and security of the entire Horn of Africa region and the African continent at large. Therefore, Nigeria remains committed to supporting Somalia through multilateral frameworks and international cooperation.

“The government of Nigeria urges international actors to desist from recognising any part of the territory of Somalia as an independent entity. Such actions would only escalate the crisis and should be avoided.”

The African Union in its reaction criticised Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, reaffirming its long-standing position that the breakaway region remains part of Somalia.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Youssouf, in a statement said the bloc had taken note with deep concern of recent developments relating to Somaliland and rejected any attempt to recognise it as an independent state.

“In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission unequivocally reaffirms the longstanding and consistent position of the African Union, grounded in the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, in particular the respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence, as affirmed by the 1964 decision of the Organisation of African Unity,” the statement read.

Youssouf said he firmly rejected any initiative “aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity.

“Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

He added that Somaliland “remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” a position the AU says is shared by its 55 member states.

Somaliland, which has governed most of the territory it claims for over decades, has enjoyed relative peace and stability compared to much of Somalia. However, it has not received international recognition, despite sustained lobbying by its leaders. President Abdirahman Abdullahi has made international recognition a top priority since taking office last year.

Somalia’s federal government condemned Israel’s decision, describing it as an “unlawful step,” and insisted that Somaliland is “an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part” of Somalia.

The move also drew criticism from neighbouring countries. Egypt said its foreign minister had spoken with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti, and that “they underscored their complete rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or erode the foundations of stability in the country.”

The AU warned that Israel’s decision risked “setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent,” noting that many African countries are grappling with their own secessionist movements.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the agreement, describing it as part of Israel’s broader diplomatic outreach.

He said the agreement with Somaliland “is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” adding: “The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy.”

Netanyahu also invited Abdullahi to visit his office.

Reacting to Israel’s decision, Somaliland’s president hailed it as a major breakthrough. Calling it a “historic moment,” Abdullahi said in a post on X that the agreement marked the beginning of a “strategic partnership.”