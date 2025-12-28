I’ll Win Osun Governorship Poll, Says APC’s Oyebamiji

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, has said he would emerge victorious in the poll.

Osun State is scheduled to go to the polls on August 8, 2026, to elect a governor.

Oyebamiji, contesting on the platform of the APC, will face the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election, on the platform of the Accord Party and another major contender, Dr. Najeem Salaam of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

Predicting victory, Oyebamiji spoke yesterday in his hometown of Ikire at the annual prayer organised by the Ansarud-deen Society of Nigeria, Ikire Branch, where he emphasised the importance of prayers ahead of the election.

Oyebamiji said, “I want to appreciate the Almighty God for allowing us to offer this prayer; it is a yearly prayer by the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Ikire branch.

“This year is symbolic, in the sense that come 8th August, 2026, the gubernatorial election in Osun State, and we are very hopeful; hence, prayer is very important, since we believe in the oneness of the Almighty Allah.

“I have said this several times that Bola Oyebamiji doesn’t have competitor. I am going to win that governorship election come 2026. We believe strongly that by the special grace of God.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of An-sar-ud-deen, Ikire Branch, Alhaji Badmus Adekunle, highlighted Oyebamiji’s leadership qualities and assured that the group would continue to pray for his success at the polls.

Adekunle said the endorsement of Oyebamiji’s candidature by the APC leadership was a confirmation of the wide acceptance he enjoys among stakeholders.

Also addressing the gathering of clerics, members of the An-sar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria and APC members from across the state, the wife of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Sekinah Bola-Oyebamiji, said the programme had been held for the past 10 years.

She said, “This programme has been holding for over 10 years, of course, last year’s was not so big. Last year we catered for about 3,000 people, but today we catered for over 6,000 people. We are very happy to receive them all the time we crave their love and prayers for us as we take this next step.

“You can see what happened here today, and we want to be able to do this across the state, we want to be able to take care of our people, our women and children, this can only be done if AMBO is on the seat as the Governor of the state.”