First Lady Donates 1,000 Bags of Rice to Christians in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) in Bauchi State to support Christians during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The State Coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Ayuba Dogara, disclosed this yesterday during the distribution of the items across Bauchi.

He said the rice would be equitably shared across all 20 local government areas.

Dogara explained that beneficiaries would include members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), women and youth groups, associations, and other vulnerable persons, describing the intervention as timely and thoughtful amid festive preparations.

According to him, the gesture reflected solidarity and appreciation for CNNPF members who have supported the nation’s leadership even before the inception of the current administration, showing empathy and recognition of their contributions.

He linked the initiative to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting its focus on inclusion, compassion, and opportunity for all Nigerians, regardless of background or social status, especially during the festive season.

“The distribution of Christmas packages to Christian families across Northern Nigeria is a testament to the First Lady’s deep sense of empathy, commitment to national service, and moral leadership,” Dogara said.

He urged citizens to continue living in peace and harmony, emphasising that meaningful nation-building thrived in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, unity, and cooperation among communities across the country.

Dogara also called on local government coordinators to ensure fair and transparent distribution of the items, ensuring that the donation reached intended beneficiaries without discrimination or bias.

In his remarks, Mr Istifanus Manasseh, APC Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, commended President Tinubu’s leadership style, noting its emphasis on inclusiveness, citizen support, and programmes that addressed ordinary Nigerians’ needs.

A beneficiary, Mr. Bage Maitandu, expressed gratitude for the gesture, pledging continued support for the Tinubu administration and describing the donation as a symbol of care, encouragement, and shared hope during the festive season.