 At KENNA Litigation Forum, Ajogwu Unveils Latest Book

Yinka Olatunbosun

The 2025 KENNA Litigation Forum, held on November 25, 2025, in Lagos, was expectedly a gathering of leading practitioners and corporate executives on critical issues arising from contemporary legal practice.

With the theme “Shifting from Dispute Resolution to Dispute Prevention and Management,” the forum featured the presentation of “Preliminary Objections in Litigation,” the latest book by Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, Senior Partner at KENNA.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Ajogwu emphasised the growing importance of dispute prevention in modern legal practice.

“Disputes will always arise; however, when resources are invested in preventing and managing them, this becomes far more cost-effective for any business.”

The panel session, moderated by Ms. Chiamaka Anakua, Associate at KENNA, explored practical strategies for identifying and managing disputes before escalation. The forum featured discussions from Mr. Mike Igbokwe, SAN, President of the Nigerian Maritime Lawyers Association; Mr. Emeka Anyaeji, Group General Counsel/Company Secretary of Quantum Zenith Group; and Mr. Damilola Raji, Senior Associate at KENNA.

In the foreword, Prof. Fidelis Oditah KC, SAN, described the book as “a significant contribution to legal jurisprudence and the practice of law,” noting its clarity, practical relevance, and forward-looking treatment of the subject of preliminary objections.

The keynote was delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, who emphasised the importance of foresight and procedural discipline in reducing avoidable litigation and conserving judicial resources. He noted that effective collaboration between in-house and external counsel remains essential for achieving these goals and commended Prof. Ajogwu for his contribution to strengthening legal practice.

Mr. Igbokwe SAN, called for a shift from an adversarial, winner-takes-all system to collaborative approaches that preserve business relationships. He noted that clients nowadays prioritise efficiency and cost savings. Mr. Anyaeji outlined practical risk management strategies, including clearer contract drafting and proactive stakeholder engagement. “Dispute prevention is more efficient than waiting for conflicts to arise,” he noted, and he further commended Prof. Ajogwu’s contribution to both client service and industry growth.

On his part, Mr. Raji highlighted innovative approaches, such as pre-mortem analysis and the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), that help identify contractual pressure points and support the transition from dispute resolution to dispute prevention and management.

Following the panel session, further perspectives were shared. C.O. Toyin Pinheiro, SAN, of Toyin Pinheiro & Co., lauded the timeliness of the forum and its theme. He highlighted the ongoing challenges in case management and the need for early dispute control. Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN of Pinheiro LP, also emphasised that many corporate disputes are preventable and that significant financial losses occur when early intervention tools are not utilised.

The forum concluded with the formal unveiling of the book with the book publishers, CLDS Publishing, also in attendance.