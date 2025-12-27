  • Saturday, 27th December, 2025

PMAN NEC Suspends National President Following Emergency Meeting

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has announced the suspension of the Association’s National President, Pretty Okafor, with immediate effect.

The decision was reached at an emergency NEC meeting convened on December 25, 2025, to address governance and constitutional concerns affecting the Association.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by Abdulhakeem Abdulsalam, the PMAN Kogi Governor, the NEC resolved to suspend the President pending the outcome of a full investigation and disciplinary process.

According to the Council, the suspension followed alleged repeated violations of constitutional provisions, abuse of office, disregard for due process, and actions considered detrimental to the welfare, credibility, and integrity of PMAN.

The communique cited key issues against the president which include the unilateral appointment of vice presidents without NEC approval, the unlawful removal of the elected National Treasurer, Hon.Baba Ojonugwa, persistent failure of the National Working Committee to deliver core mandates, intolerance for dissenting views, and serious irregularities surrounding a joint venture involving PMAN property in Abuja.

The NEC further resolved to void all unilateral appointments, reinstate the National Treasurer, commence a forensic audit of PMAN accounts and joint venture agreements, and appoint an Acting President in line with the Constitution.

The NEC reassures members nationwide that this action is corrective, not punitive, and reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigerian musicians’ interests.

