Otti: Abia College of Education Had More Teachers Than Students When I Assumed Office

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Christmas Day made a shocking revelation that Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), the only state-owned teachers’ training college, had 165 teachers and only 120 students when he assumed office in 2023.

This was as Otti restored electricity to 33 communities in the oil-rich Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, ending nine years of blackout.

The governor made the revelation during the 2025 Atani Day Celebration on Thursday at Atani Abam Community School Field in Arochukwu Local Government Area, where the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was a special guest.

Otti, who was explaining the focus of his administration on revitalising public schools in the state, said ASCETA has undergone significant revitalisation, including accreditation of 24 courses, infrastructure upgrades, and payment of staff arrears.

“You probably haven’t visited Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu. If you haven’t, please take a walk to that place. That place was forgotten. At the time we came, we found out that the number of teachers was 165, and the number of students was about 120. So, there were more teachers than students.

“We found out that there was no teaching going on. The teachers were not coming to work because they have been owed for over two years. So, what we did was to ensure that everybody was paid.

“And then, we went into the curriculum, went into accreditation; they lost accreditation for over seven years. So, I’m happy to say that about three weeks ago, Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, had all its courses accredited. We are retrofitting the Hostels, Laboratories and Teachers Quarters,” Otti told the gathering.

He emphasised his commitment to education, citing his public school background, adding that he is what he is today because of the education he received.

“It will be a crime if I fail to pay attention to public education,” he declared, saying that his administration has consistently allocated 15 per cent of its annual budget to education in the last two years which have been deployed to schools renovation, among other steps being taken to improve education in the state.

Otti reassured Abians of his government’s commitment to their welfare through investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.

He thanked Emir Sanusi II for coming to celebrate the Christmas in Abia and for his friendship and support.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, praised Otti for his achievements, noting that his transformative work has gained recognition beyond Abia and Nigeria.

“I congratulate Dr. Otti for his work and pray that he continues to deliver for the people,” Sanusi II said, adding that he’s proud to be part of Otti’s international Economic Advisory Council.

The event featured cultural displays and was attended by dignitaries, including the Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Eze Eberechukwu Orji, and federal and state appointees.

In another development, Otti said the power restoration project to 33 communities in the oil-rich Ukwa West LGA was executed by the Abia State Oil Producing Areason Development Commission (ASOPADEC) under the supervison of the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities, thereby fulfilling Otti’s March 2025 promise.

At the Power Switch-On ceremony, Otti urged residents to protect electric facilities, saying, “Nobody can do it better than you. Thieves are part of the community.”

He directed stakeholders to discuss subsidising high electricity bills, saying, “let’s work out a way to support those who cannot pay.”

The member representing Ukwa West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele, praised Otti’s achievements and assured him of votes in 2027.

Commissioner for Power, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the project included rehabilitating 30 transformer substations, installing 12 new transformers, and restoring 34km of high-tension lines.

Aba Power Limited Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Barth Nnaji, assured of continuous electricity supply, urging residents to stop vandalism and energy theft.

ASOPADEC General Manager, Rev. Joshua Onyeike, thanked Otti for his intervention, describing the project as significant.