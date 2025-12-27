Nigerians Hail Victor Ikpeba 5-A-Side Football

By Pius Ayinor

The 2025 Victor Ikpeba 5-A-Side Football Challenge ended last weekend in Warri, Delta State. It was the fifth in the series for an event that the 1997 African Footballer of the Year holds in partnership with Bet9ja. And it was also the fifth in the series for the Lagos edition that holds in Surulere.

The event is growing, and it is indeed catching the attention of different communities across the states. In Lagos, there is pressure to add another venue apart from the one that holds around the Fujah Community in Surulere. The demand for more venues in Delta State was a part of the highlights during the closing ceremony at the Army Day Secondary School, Warri. Football enthusiasts and youths in other parts of the state are eager to have a feel of the event.

“We will see what can be done about all that. You know that starting at a fresh venue requires a lot of logistics, but nothing is impossible,” says Victor Ikpeba.

Last Saturday, Successful Pillars FC emerged champions of the 2025 Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, following a convincing 2–0 victory over Pipeline Dragons FC in the grand final of the tournament held in Warri. The champions dominated proceedings in the final encounter, displaying tactical discipline and clinical finishing to secure the 700,000 top prize, while Pipeline Dragons FC settled for 400,000 as runners-up.

In the third-place match, Grace FC put up a scintillating performance, thrashing Aligned FC 6–0 to claim the bronze medal and a cash reward of 250,000, while Aligned FC received 150,000 for finishing fourth.

This year’s edition of the grassroots competition drew strong interest from Delta State sports stakeholders, who commended the organisation and impact of the tournament on youth development and community sports.

Commander of the 3rd Battalion, Major Mohammed Salman, presented a financial token during the closing ceremony and pledged the support of the Nigerian Army towards the growth of the competition. “We are impressed with the quality of football and the organisation of the finals. We look forward to partnering to promote healthy living and grassroots sports.

“The 2026 edition will be hosted at the Army Barracks soccer pitch,” he stated.

The 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba (MON), expressed appreciation to Bet9ja and the Delta State Sports Commission, led by Chairman Onos Oborewovori, as well as other sports personalities and partners who contributed to the success of the event.

According to Ikpeba, the tournament remains committed to using football as a tool for youth empowerment, healthy living, and grassroots sports development.

The Victor Ikpeba 5-A-Side Football Challenge has continued to grow in stature, with organisers promising a bigger and better edition in 2026.