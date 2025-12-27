NIDCOM Calls for Increased Advocacy to Curb Illegal Migration

Sunday Ehigiator

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called for increased advocacy to curb illegal migration while strengthening sensitisation of migrants on permissible cross-cultural norms.

These were the submissions of her keynote address at the maiden edition of the Immigration Advice Service (IAS) networking forum, themed ‘Naija Without Borders’, which was held in Lagos at the weekend.

She noted that while illegal migration continues to thrive despite its life-threatening consequences, expanded advocacy can significantly raise awareness of the crimes associated with illegal migration channels while empowering individuals to make better decisions.

“What can we all do to ensure that the next Nigerian does not go through irregular migration and get into trouble? We all have a role to play in advocacy by passing this message on to the next person. If they know, they will not go on those journeys.

“Also, if a person travels as a legal migrant, he or she has to obey the laws of those countries. You must understand the rules and the regulations. A Nigerian went to India and started fighting policemen on the streets.

“What do you want the Indian police to do to you? Then you come to NIDCOM and say, ‘they are locking me up’. What am I supposed to do? Please, let’s obey and respect the laws of other countries,” she said.

While commending the work that the Immigration Advice Service does in providing legal pathways for people of all races to access seamless movement across continents, expand businesses across cultures and democratise global opportunities, she encouraged Nigerians to leverage their uniqueness to explore legal migration pathways while complying with extant laws in their host countries.

In her remarks, the Head of the Business Development Unit, IAS Nigeria, Osamede Oaiya, stated that the Naija Without Borders theme was not a call to inspire migration from Nigeria but a recognition of the indomitable spirit of Nigerians and their ability to catalyse progress wherever they find themselves.

“Naija Without Borders is not a japa move. It was born from a simple idea that being Nigerian is not defined by location but by spirit. As Nigerians continue to make a remarkable impact across the world, IAS remains committed to helping Nigerians take those steps beyond borders the right way, as we believe there are no limits to opportunities with the right legal guidance.

“As a thought leader in global immigration, IAS is passionate about educating, connecting and empowering individuals and corporates with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of the immigration process while staying compliant,” she said.

Sharing his experience as a Nigerian who has travelled abroad and has returned to impact the nation, Chairman of the Lagos State Cyber Security Advisory Board, Dr. Fene Osakwe, said: “Nigerians are doing exceptional things across the world and there is absolutely nothing stopping us from being the best where we are globally and leveraging that to support in various ways what we can locally.”

Meanwhile, an Immigration Case Worker with IAS, Mariam Adebayo, explained that part of the organisation’s service offerings includes helping businesses regularise their documents with government authorities, assisting clients with work permits and visa applications, resettlement and reintegration of migrants, as well as the provision of immigration and investment advisory services, among others.