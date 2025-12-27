Kano APC Chieftain Backs Tinubu On LG Autonomy

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s push for local government financial autonomy.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, Kwankwaso, described the effort as a key solution to addressing insecurity and unemployment in the country.

He said that granting financial autonomy to local governments will enable them to tackle pressing issues affecting their communities, especially the current spate of insecurity in the country.

He noted that with local governments having control over their funds, they will be able to employ locals, thereby reducing the unemployment rate and improving the overall economic well-being of citizens.

Kwankwaso who doubles as a Director of Finance Hadejia Jamaare River Basin Authority, further explained that local government autonomy will allow them to establish and fund local vigilante groups to complement efforts of security agencies in curbing insecurity.

“By empowering local governments, Tinubu administration is taking a crucial step towards addressing the root causes of insecurity and unemployment, and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.”

He added, “If local governments get their money directly, they can give out projects at their level, which would genuinely empower their people. They can build hospitals, schools, and even provide adequate security for their communities.”