  • Saturday, 27th December, 2025

Kano APC Chieftain Backs Tinubu On LG Autonomy

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s push for local government financial autonomy.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, Kwankwaso, described the effort as a key solution to addressing insecurity and unemployment in the country.

He said that granting financial autonomy to local governments will enable them to tackle pressing issues affecting their communities, especially the current spate of insecurity in the country.

He noted that with local governments having control over their funds, they will be able to employ locals, thereby reducing the unemployment rate and improving the overall economic well-being of citizens.

Kwankwaso who doubles as a Director of Finance Hadejia Jamaare River Basin Authority, further explained that local government autonomy will allow them to establish and fund local vigilante groups to complement efforts of security agencies in curbing insecurity.

“By empowering local governments, Tinubu administration is taking a crucial step towards addressing the root causes of insecurity and unemployment, and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.”

He added, “If local governments get their money directly, they can give out projects at their level, which would genuinely empower their people. They can build hospitals, schools, and even provide adequate security for their communities.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.