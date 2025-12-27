Christ’s School Ekiti Honours Old Boys

All roads will lead to the famous Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, today as the 82/87 Set of the Old Boys’ Association of the school will converge on their alma mater for the 2025 End-of-the-Year awards ceremonies.

It will be held at the G-boss Hotel, along Bank Road, Beside Sterling Bank, Ado-Ekiti.

A statement by the organising committee of the programme stated that the event would feature a three-in-one multifaceted activity, including launching and unveiling of the Christ’s School 82-87 Set Old Boys’ Association’s Hall of Fame; Induction ceremony and inauguration of the Set 01CS-87-OBA Hall of Fame; and presentations of awards in two categories; as well as End of Year family-friendly get-together.

The first category of the award is called the Christ’s School 82/87 Old Boys’ Association’s Humanity and Service Awards. It will be presented to 12 of the old boys of the set who have distinguished themselves in various capacities.

They include Prof Folarin Oguntoyinbo, Engr Omotayo John, High Chief Dapo Akinwumi, High Chief Adetunji Albert Obayemi, High Chief Adeyinka Dada, Comrade Sola Adigun, High Chief Ayeni Omotayo, Mr Oluwafemi Patrick Ojo, Mr Joseph Adeleye, Mr. Tope-Bentop Adeboboye (Weekend Editor of The Sun Newspapers); Mr Opeyemi Obafemi, and Dr Bola Balogun.

The second category of the award is the Christ’s School 82/87 Old Boys’ Association’s Distinguished Leadership Awards. It will be presented to the old boys belonging to other alumni sets of the school.

The awardees in the category are Alhaji Ayodeji Lateef Ajibola of the South West Development Commission; Dr. Alex Ademola Bankole, Chairman/Managing Director, Dexambra Hotels Limited; Otunba Lekan Oyebanji; Mr. Femi Awogbami; Mr. Jide Akinyede; and Late (Dr.) Adebola Adeparusi Charles Arewa (posthumous award).

A statement by the Organising Committee of the 2025 End of the Year Awards ceremonies said the nomination of the awardees was not just a recognition, but a celebration of their good character, selfless service, and humanity.