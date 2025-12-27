Carnival: Cross River 18 LGAs Celebrate Culture In Style

Charles Ajunwa in Calabar

Thousands of people trooped out yesterday to watch the 18 local government areas of Cross River State display their predominant culture at the ongoing 20th Carnival Calabar themed ‘Traces of Times’.

Participants from each of the local governments that took part in the cultural aspect of the carnival, started from the Millennium Park Roundabout to showcase their culture through traditional food, colourful costumes, dances, music, lifestyle exhibitions and historical storytelling.

The communities from Cross River that participated included Abi, Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Bekwarra, Biase, Boki, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Obanliku, Obubra, Obudu, Odukpani, Ogoja, Yakurr and Yala.

Carnival’s Chief consultant, Ikechi Uko, and government officials also watched the colourful event, while states like Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Benue, Kebbi, Katrina Kogi, Niger Nasarawa Delta and others displayed their culture and traditions at the event.