APC Women Reaffirms Support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Daji Sani in Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought together more than 270 women leaders from across Adamawa State in a powerful display of unity, mobilisation, and support for the party’s leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event held at Muna Hotel in Yola, Adamawa State capital, was organised under the leadership of Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, Managing Director of H&W Rice Limited Demsa, with the theme ‘Empowering Women, Strengthening APC’.

The event attended by the state woman leader, assistant state woman leader, three zonal women leaders, 21 local government women leaders, 21 assistant local government women leaders, and 226 ward women leaders, highlighted the crucial role women play in the party’s structure and electoral success.

Acting State Woman Leader, Mrs. Hon Gloria, praised Haske’s vision, noting that it inspires hope, loyalty, and renewed confidence among women, whom she described as the backbone of both the APC and Nigeria’s democracy.

She emphasised that the empowerment drive would further cement women’s commitment to the party.

ALGON Woman Leader, Hajiya Hadiza Isa Mohammed, assured participants of unwavering loyalty to Haske, stating that as long as women are provided with working tools and empowerment opportunities, they will remain productive and dedicated members of the APC.

Chairman of the Central Zone, Alhaji Isa Dagalchi, described the programme as impressive and impactful, serving as a platform to spread political awareness across all 21 local government areas of the state. He commended Haske for deliberately integrating women into his political structure and campaigns.

Former chairman Alhaji Muhammad Bako, a close associate of Haske, lauded him for prioritising women in his political journey, noting that they constitute a significant percentage of the party’s vote base. He urged women to complete their e-voter registration and APC membership to ensure credible elections.

In his address, Haske expressed gratitude to the APC State Chairman—represented by Zonal Vice Chairman Isa Bakalci and all women leaders who travelled from various local governments and wards, affirming that women are the backbone of the APC.

Haske recalled the party’s 2023 effort to produce Nigeria’s first female governor, encouraging women not to lose hope as the right moment will come. He called on Adamawa women to remain steadfast in supporting President Tinubu’s re-election bid under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event concluded with the distribution of food items, including bags of rice, and cash tokens to women leaders from wards and local government areas, further reinforcing the party’s commitment to empowering women within the APC.