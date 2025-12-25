Suleiman Yusuf: Transition to Electric Mobility Depends on Energy Access Expansion, Robust Network

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigeria’s transition to electric mobility will ultimately depend on the expansion of energy access and a robust network of renewable-powered charging infrastructure, according to Suleiman Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Bankrol Camel EV.

He noted that while the country is beginning to align with global low-carbon transport trends, urgent investment in energy infrastructure remains critical to sustaining the shift.

Yusuf made the remarks at the Electric Vehicle (EV) Fair organised by the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, investors and innovators to showcase Nigeria’s rapidly evolving clean-mobility ecosystem.

Also addressing the gathering were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented by Abel Igheghe, Senior Technical Adviser (Downstream); the Executive Chairman of PiCNG, Ismaeel Ahmed; the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin; and business leader Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu, Chairman of IRS Group.

Yusuf described electric mobility as an inevitable response to global energy transition pressures, climate commitments and the growing demand for affordable, efficient transportation.

“What we are witnessing today is clear evidence that Nigeria is moving in step with global sustainability trends. We are not being left behind,” he said.

He stressed that large-scale EV adoption would be determined by Nigeria’s ability to strengthen its power infrastructure, particularly through renewable energy solutions.

While acknowledging the long-standing challenges within Nigeria’s electricity sector, Yusuf said private-sector players like Blue Camel Energy were increasingly deploying clean, decentralised energy systems to bridge the gap.

“From the energy perspective, e-mobility cannot exist without energy access. As electric mobility scales, there must be a corresponding expansion in energy access especially clean and renewable sources to support it,” he explained.

Yusuf disclosed that solar-powered EV charging networks are set to expand significantly from early next year, beginning with strategic corridors linking Abuja to Maiduguri, and extending across the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions.

He added that the company is already advancing complementary initiatives to accelerate adoption, including technical workforce training, job creation, and access to innovative financing models that allow customers to access electric vehicles with as little as 15 per cent upfront payment and flexible repayment periods of up to five years.

“At Bankrol Camel EV, we are prepared to support this transition across four critical pillars: charging infrastructure, human-capacity development, financing, and long-term maintenance,” Yusuf said.

The event featured a tour of the facility, where delegates inspected one of the biggest EV Super-Fast-charging stations in West Africa and viewed vehicles on display, marking another concrete step in Nigeria’s journey toward a cleaner, more sustainable and inclusive transport future.