NCC Emerges Top Three in Website Performance Rating among MDAs

Emma Okonji





The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has named the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) among the top three Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government with the Best Ranking in Website Performance for 2025.

This came barely three weeks after the telecoms regulator was recognised as one of the top five best-performing federal government agencies for 2025 by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

In the BPSR 2024/2025 scorecard ranking of agencies’ websites, the NCC came second in the ranking, trailing behind Galaxy Backbone Limited, which came first while the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) clinched the third position, from a pool of 235 MDAs, whose website were evaluated.

According to a statement, the BPSR deployed 14 evaluation criteria to include MDA’s website compliance with .gov.ng domain name, appearance and aesthetics (look and feel) of the website, content, relevance to MDAs’ mandate/government policy, and the website’s structure.

Others included website responsiveness (device compatibility), security, load time, usability/ease of navigation, availability/uptime, functionality, interactivity, accessibility and capacity building.

The recognition was announced at the official release of the federal government 2024/2025 Scorecard Ranking for MDAs’ Website held at the Federal Ministry of Finance Auditorium in Abuja on Monday, while the award presentation took place at BPSR’s Office on Tuesday, the statement disclosed.

The award, which was an important index metric of the National e-Government Masterplan for determining the Nigeria e-Government Status, was received by the Commission in recognition of its commitment to maintaining a world-class website that enhances service delivery to the citizens.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami, appreciated the BPSR for the recognition, describing the award as “another encouragement for the Commission to be a better public service institution leveraging digital platforms such as our web presence to enhance public service delivery to our various stakeholders, thereby implementing the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy direction.”

While presenting the award to the NCC, alongside two other agencies, BPSR’s Director-General, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, commended the top three for their proactive decisions in maintaining world-class websites, which are compliant with the federal government’s policy direction in effective and efficient service delivery to the citizens.

According to the DG, the 2024/2025 MDA’s websites’ ranking represented a collective effort of federal public institutions in Nigeria to be transparent, accountable, and open in governance, as well as a confirmation to align with global best practices in service delivery to the citizens.

Developed about six years ago, Arabi said as a result of the annual ranking, more public institutions have indicated readiness to embrace reforms, and align with the policy direction of the current administration’s Renewed Hope agenda on improving governance for effective service delivery, as introduced by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The ideals of harnessing and deploying technological tools for service delivery have become imperative following the COVID pandemic, and distortions of the socio-economic system of nations, culminating in the evolution of competitiveness, cost effectiveness, and agile governance.

“As the engine room of governance, it behooves on us in the public service to perform our statutory duties and we must put in place technological innovations and standardised websites to operate services as well as deliver service needs to citizens,” he said.

The Scorecard exercise, he said, was part of the BPSR reform broader function of conducting research on reform implementation efforts and presenting ‘best practice’ models to the entire Public Service, and to, among others, improve access to government information, facilitate seamless financial transactions, eliminate corruption and cyber theft, as well as facilitate access to government services.

Speaking on the rigorous nature of the exercise that produced the top three winners, the DG said, “in the past few weeks members of the Scorecard Jury drawn from inter-Ministerial Agencies, had worked tirelessly to mill websites of selected MDAs through a rigorous process of enduring criteria for the ranking and the outcome had also passed through a quality assurance mechanism to validate the outcome.”