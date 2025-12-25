Health Intervention: Ogoni Specialist Hospital Nearing Completion, Says HYPREP

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, has noted the construction of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital (OSH) has advanced to 78.2% completion.

Prof. Zabbey disclosed this when Technical Planning Committee for the Operationalisation of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital led by Prof. Christy Mato made a presentation of report on the sustainability of the specialist hospital, at the HYPREP office, in Port Harcourt.

He noted the committee’s work is an essential phase in bringing the hospital into service, stressing that the detailed planning, consultations, and assessments they have undertaken will guide the next steps to complete construction and, thereafter, commence operations.

According to Zabbey, the Ogoni Specialist Hospital is a central component of the multilayered public health interventions being implemented by HYPREP in Ogoniland.

He said “Alongside the ongoing construction of the Buan Cottage Hospital, the human biomonitoring study, the strengthening of hospitals and health centres, regular medical outreaches, and the planned distribution of ambulances to medical facilities”.

Zabbey expressed that the specialist hospital represents a strategic effort by HYPREP to address the longstanding health services gap, in line with UNEP’s recommendations for Ogoniland”.

Zabbey said “When completed, it would operate as a referral hub providing quality, specialised care while reducing the burden of accessing distant urban tertiary medical services.

“We are confident that the Ogoni Specialist Hospital will significantly enhance the public health landscape in Ogoni, providing quality healthcare services to the people. It is a vital infrastructure that will improve health outcomes and save lives.”

The HYPREP project coordinator commended the committee, stressing that, “After months of rigorous work, the committee has now completed its mandate and is presenting its final report”, while assuring the Project Coordination Office will promptly forward the report to the Governing Council for their consideration.

“Once the Council approves the recommendations, the Project Coordination Office will take appropriate steps, in collaboration with relevant partners, including members of the Technical Planning Committee, to implement the recommendations in the overall public interest.”

Zabbey however, called on all Ogoni communities to continue supporting the federal government’s efforts through HYPREP by protecting the critical infrastructure, including the specialist hospital, being provided for their benefit.

He explained that the investments are meant for the people, and their sustainability depends on community ownership, vigilance, and protection.

Earlier, the technical planning committee for the operationalisation of OSH, recommended that the federal government should pronounce the hospital as equivalent of a Federal Medical Center (FMC) with all the rights and privileges associated with that.

Making the presentation, Prof Mato, urged that HYPREP and Ogoni stakeholders should commence necessary networking, advocacy, and the needed legislative process associated with for the pronouncement of OSH equivalent to FMC.

Mato stated that the the committee recommends listing the OSH as a primary provider for the Health Insurance scheme of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Program (RIVCHPP), which she said provides residents, individuals, and households in the state with comprehensive health coverage and reduces out-of-pocket medical expenses.

On specilaised services, the committee recommends for a specialised Cancer Care, saying “This would be a major step towards addressing the long-standing health impact of hydrocarbon pollution in Ogoniland.

The Ogoni Specialist Hospital should be a Multi-Specialty-Center prioritizing cancer treatment and research as well as comprehensive Ophthalmological services.”

Mato thanked the Project Coordinator and management board of HYPREP for assigning project to them for the Ogoni people and humanity.