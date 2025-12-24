Veteran Trade Unionist, Peter Ozo-Eson Dies at 77

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the passing away of its immediate past General Secretary, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, aged 77 years.

Ozo-Eson was said to have died on Saturday, December 13, during a protracted illness.

In a statement signed by Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah, NLC said the entire Labour family have lost, “a scholar of repute, a researcher with an eagle eye, an administrator, an organiser and a battle-tested General of many wars.

“It is with indescribable feeling of pain and bewilderment that we announce the passing away of our immediate past General Secretary, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson.

“Dr/ Peter Ozo-Eson passed away on Saturday, December 13, during a protracted illness in the course of which he demonstrated uncommon stoicism, often making light of his plight in order to reduce the psychological burden on friends and family”.

Born on 29th June 1948, Peter Ozo-Eson graduated in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1974 where he was also a student activist.

The statement said that after a stint as Research Assistant at the Nigerian Institute of Socio-Economic Research Institute (NISER), and Graduate Assistant at the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan, he left for Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada from where he obtained Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Economics.

It said that the deceased was head-hunted by the Nigeria Labour Congress to be its Chief Economist and Head of Research in 2003. In 2014 he was appointed General Secretary, a position he held until 2019 when he voluntarily retired from service.

Before then, the statement said late that Ozo-Eson joined the services of the University of Jos in 1982 rising to the rank of Associate Professor before retiring from the University in 2002.

“Earlier, he had taken a leave of absence from the University to serve as Director of Projects (and later Acting Executive Director) at the Centre for Centre for Advanced Social Sciences (CASS), Port Harcourt (between 1998 and 2003).

“His public life spanned various spheres of life. A renowned academic and committed activist, he produced generations of scholars as well-made numerous negotiating teams of ASUU from 1992 because of his profound knowledge of the Nigerian economy and his negotiating skills.

“He was the Auditor General of the Jega-led ASUU national leadership. He similarly served on Congress’ negotiation teams with government and employers where his rich experience became an advantage to the Congress”.

NLC said the entire labour movement and the world of progressive elements have lost a scholar of repute, a researcher with an eagle eye, an administrator, an organiser and a battle-tested General of many wars.

Left to mourn him are his wife, Professor Philomina Ozo-Eson, children and grand-children.

The statement said that Ozo-Eson will be buried on January 23, 2026 after vigil mass/tributes night at Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja on January 22.