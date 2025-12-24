Oluremi Tinubu Tasks Nigerians to Toe Path of Peaceful Coexistence for a More Prosperous Nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi TIinubu, has charged Nigerians to toe the path of peaceful coexistence, citing the Holy Bible, which underscores it as a prerequisite for prosperity.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kaduna during the annual distribution of food items to Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF) for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the first lady said, “Let us all stay and make Nigeria great again. Good things are already happening in this country.”

Mrs Tinubu commended the various steps taken by the Kaduna State governor in a bid to achieve religious harmony in the state, which she said other states should emulate.

She stated, “I want to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to live in peace with one another and to be our brothers’ keepers. Let us remember that true nation-building is only possible where peace and harmony prevail. God, in His wisdom, placed us together for a purpose, and certainly not for conflict or division.

“I would like to thank our host, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, and the first lady, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sani and the good people of Kaduna State for their warm reception and great hospitality. Also, for showing Nigerians how to live together harmoniously irrespective of religious affiliation or ethnicity.”

Mrs. Tinubu also commended members of the country’s creative industry, who she said were making Nigeria proud the world over.

According to her, with the level of the successes they are achieving, they should join forces with the government to help more Nigerians.

“Our stars should please come and join us in building this nation. I am available, if they want me to partner with them,” she said.

In his remarks at the occasion, Sani described the president and his wife as true lovers of Nigeria.

The governor said, “Together, President Bola Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu exemplify a leadership anchored in service, compassion, and national unity. Their shared commitment to the welfare of Nigerians continues to inspire confidence, strengthen social cohesion, and reaffirm our collective belief in a better, more inclusive future for our country.

“What makes Her Excellency’s philanthropy particularly remarkable is its inclusiveness. Her compassion knows no religious, ethnic, or regional boundaries. Across Nigeria, Muslims and Christians alike have benefited from her generosity, reinforcing the timeless truth that service to humanity transcends all divisions. In this, she embodies the highest ideals of our nation: unity, mutual respect, and shared responsibility for one another’s wellbeing.

“Her example reminds us that the strength of a nation is not only measured by policies and institutions, but also by the kindness, empathy, and moral courage of those entrusted with leadership. By consistently standing with the weak and speaking for the voiceless through concrete action, the first lady has earned the admiration and gratitude of countless Nigerians.”

Benue State Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, spoke in the same manner, saying Kaduna State knows greater peace now due to the determination and conscientiousness of the governor, who had a good example in the president of the country.

On his part, National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, assured that with the various initiatives and programmes of the APC-led federal government and in the states, Nigerians will have a better 2026.

National Coordinator of the CNNPF, Ibrahim Itodo, commended President Tinubu for sustaining the country’s unity. Itodo prayed for the successful re-election of the president in 2027.

He appealed to northern governors to emulate the strategy of the Kaduna State governor to enhance peaceful coexistence in their states.

The annual distribution of food items to the Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum, a collaboration between Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, and Office Of the First Lady of Nigeria, had over 48,000 beneficiaries from 19 northern states at this year’s edition.