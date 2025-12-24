Ogoni Re-entry: NNPC Committed to Peace, Responsible Oil Drilling, Says Ojulari

• 30 indigenes to resume work in January

•Locals now hold 40% of Nigeria’s largest onshore block

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Bayo Ojulari has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and responsible energy development in Ogoniland.

Ojulari disclosed this while speaking during a federal government delegation’s visit to Ogoniland, in Rivers State, describing the renewed engagement as a demonstration of hope and a new beginning built on partnership and understanding.

Located in Ogoniland and operated by the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), a flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Ltd, OML-11 is Nigeria’s largest onshore block, with Ogoniland holding over 40 per cent of its recoverable reserves.

“This visit is a demonstration of hope. It affirms the commitment of the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to peace, dialogue, and rebuilding trust. For NNPC Limited, it marks a new beginning—one grounded in partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility,” Ojulari stated.

While acknowledging the painful history of Ogoniland, the GCEO emphasised that recognising the past was essential to building a different future, a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, said yesterday.

Ojulari commended the Presidential Committee on Ogoni Re-entry, led by Prof. Don Baridam, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their steady leadership in building confidence and trust.

According to Ojulari, NNPC’s mission in Ogoniland goes beyond resource extraction, but one that places people, livelihoods, and the environment at the centre of its operations. “We believe wholeheartedly that energy development must go hand in hand with environmental protection and community wellbeing,” he said.

Reaffirming NNPC’s responsibility to host communities, the GCEO offered assurances on welfare, security, and opportunity. “I am delighted to share that one of our commitments to the people of Ogoni is becoming a reality.

“The process for the full-time employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes has reached its final stage, with employment offers already issued. We look forward with pride to welcoming them as they resume work in January 2026, marking a meaningful step toward shared progress and opportunity for our communities,” he stated.

On his part, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, expressed gratitude for Tinubu’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to a decades-long, recurring issue in Ogoniland, which is now beginning to yield positive results.

“We had our first meeting with Mr. President, and certain commitments were made to improve the quality of life in Ogoniland. He has begun to fulfill those promises, starting with road construction.

“We were assured of confidence-building efforts, the establishment of a University of Environment, hospitals, an industrial park, employment opportunities, and several other initiatives. As of today, 30 young men and women of Ogoni origin have already been employed by NNPC Ltd,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, who represented Tinubu during the engagement, thanked the governor of Rivers State and stakeholders from Ogoniland for their cooperation and collective efforts in addressing long-standing challenges inherited in the region.

“We have worked as one, and we are here today because of the Ogoni people, to thank them on behalf of Nigeria. Rivers State is now one of the most peaceful states in the country, and that’s largely due to the leadership of a responsible governor and the good people of Ogoniland,” the NSA added.