Oborevwori First Governor to Implement LG Financial Autonomy, Says Aide

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The Director General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Latimore Oghenesivbe, has said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been compliant with the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government councils in Nigeria.

Oghenesivbe, made the assertion while speaking during a public affairs programme, stressing that long before the Supreme Court delivered its historic verdict on the matter, Oborevwori had been a strong advocate of financial autonomy for local governments.

According to him, as soon as the newly elected local government council chairmen were inaugurated in 2024, the governor released to the 25 local government councils all outstanding arrears kept in trust under the joint account system.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s recent expression of displeasure over the non-compliance of some state governors with the Supreme Court ruling does not apply to Delta State because Oborevwori has consistently complied with the essence of the judgement.

“The full implementation of local government financial autonomy in Delta State has yielded visible results, with council chairmen scaling up infrastructure development, improving the delivery of primary healthcare services, constructing markets, and effectively carrying out their constitutionally assigned responsibilities as the third tier of government,” he said.

He added that the governor will continue to abide by lawful directives and final court judgments in matters of governance, constitutional compliance, and the enforcement of laws that promote accountability, transparency, equity, and good governance.

On the governor’s plans for Deltans in 2026, Oghenesivbe explained that the N1.7 trillion ‘Budget of Accelerated M.O.R.E Agenda’ has dedicated more than N1.6 trillion for capital projects.

“This allocation would translate into the execution of major infrastructure projects and socio-economic programmes aimed at boosting economic growth, equitable and sustainable development across the state.

“Over N20 billion has been set aside for social investment programmes targeting youths, women, and other vulnerable groups. This initiative will create more jobs, lift thousands of Deltans out of poverty, expand financial support for small and medium-scale enterprises, and position Delta State as a preferred destination for local and foreign investors,” he said.

Oghenesivbe also noted that electrification projects would take centre stage in 2026, with the Delta Rural Electricity Agency and the Delta State Electricity Commission driving phased urban and rural electrification through public-private partnership arrangements.

He said: “In Nigeria, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was the first governor to comply with the Supreme Court judgment on local government financial autonomy.

“Immediately after the local government council chairmen were inaugurated last year, he released all monies due to them in a single tranche and has never defaulted in the release of their monthly allocations.

“The positive impact of council autonomy is evident across the state. Councils now have the financial capacity to execute road construction projects and, to a large extent, perform their constitutionally assigned responsibilities to the people.

“What this means is that President Bola Tinubu’s recent displeasure over non-compliance with the Supreme Court judgment does not apply to Delta State, because the governor has consistently obeyed final court judgments.”