NANS Petitions DSS, Warns on Allegations Targeting Key Reforming Institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern over what it described as a flurry of “unsubstantiated allegations being pushed by certain opposition political figures within the system” targeting key reform agencies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NANS Public Relations Officer, Comrade Samson Adeyemi, who briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said, the student body has formally submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) concerning what he considered a grave threat to national stability and democratic governance.

Adeyemi noted that NANS is a national student organization committed to democracy, peace, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s constitutional order.

He said it was in this spirit of patriotism and responsibility that NANS has raised the alarm over an emerging and coordinated plot aimed at destabilizing the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the cover of procurement-related allegations.

“Our attention has been drawn to a series of allegations targeted at key reform institutions of government, particularly the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

“These allegations are being pushed by a so-called group known as the Nigeria Coalition for Justice and Accountability, an organization whose structure, leadership, and credibility remain unclear.

“The petition allegedly issued by this group is signed by a figure whose identity cannot be independently verified, raising serious concerns about the authenticity and intent of the campaign.

“Intelligence and information available to NANS suggest that this faceless group is allegedly working in collaboration with certain opposition political figures and disgruntled elements within the system, including some staff of the Bureau of Public Procurement, who are unhappy with the far-reaching reforms being implemented under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and professionally coordinated at the BPP by its Director-General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun.

“We are further concerned by reports that these actors have already staged a protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and are planning another protest in Lagos.

“While NANS fully recognizes and respects the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest, we strongly suspect that these actions are not motivated by genuine concern for accountability, but rather by an agenda to embarrass the President, undermine confidence in reform institutions, and incite public distrust in government,” Adeyemi stated.

The NANS spokesperson noted that given the current political climate, the leadership of the Association believes such actions, if not properly investigated and managed, could degenerate into a breakdown of law and order.

Adeyemi maintained that Nigerian youths are peace-loving, and that they are also vigilant and deeply invested in the survival of democratic governance, saying as a responsible organization, it believes preventive intelligence action is far better than allowing situations that could lead to unnecessary confrontation, counter-protests, or heightened national tension.

“NANS remains confident in the professionalism, patriotism, and constitutional mandate of the DSS. We believe that timely and decisive intervention will help safeguard national security and preserve the integrity of the reform agenda.