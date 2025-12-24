Mutfwang: Security Remains Top Priority as State Trains 1,450 for Operation Rainbow

•NSCDC deploys 55,000 men nationwide, intensifies intelligence at yuletide

•Archbishop Martins urges Nigerians to reject fear, embrace hope, love at Christmas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared that strengthening grassroots security remained central to his administration’s agenda.

This was as the government, yesterday, graduated 1,450 newly trained operatives of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned community security outfit.

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade held in Jos, the governor described the ceremony as “a significant milestone” in the state’s efforts to build a safer and more peaceful Plateau.

He said the operatives were carefully selected across all faiths and ethnic groups to reflect the state’s diversity and commitment to inclusive security.

“We celebrate not just the completion of a rigorous training programme, but the birth of a renewed commitment to service, courage, discipline, and sacrifice. You have answered a noble call to protect lives and property and safeguard the future of our communities,” he said.

The governor emphasised that sustainable security must begin within communities, noting that his administration has prioritised community-based initiatives and strengthened vigilante structures as part of a broader security architecture.

He said the training of the operatives went beyond tactical drills to include respect for human rights, discipline, and responsible engagement with civilians.

“You are not above the law; you are its guardians,” he told the graduates, urging them to work closely with conventional security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.

Mutfwang stressed that Operation Rainbow was established to protect all residents irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or background.

“It is not meant to witch-hunt anybody. It is an all-inclusive security outfit that involves and protects people of all faiths and tribes, working together to advance peace, unity, and safety,” he said.

NSCDC Deploys 55,000 Men Nationwide, Intensifies Intelligence Gathering at Yuletide

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed over 55,000 operatives across the country to ensure public safety and protect critical national assets and infrastructure during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, ordered the nationwide deployment as part of measures to strengthen the nation’s security architecture before, during and after the yuletide period.

Audi said the decision became imperative in view of the tendency of criminal elements to exploit festive periods to carry out acts of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency and other crimes.

He stressed that many security threats could be effectively curtailed if citizens embraced the culture of providing credible and timely intelligence to security agencies.

According to him, proactive intelligence-sharing would aid early intervention and lead to the arrest of individuals who posed threats to national security.

“To prevent crimes rather than react to them, it is imperative for members of the public to trust and collaborate with us by providing credible and timely information that will enable swift action,” the NSCDC boss said.

Archbishop Adewale Urges Nigerians to Reject Fear, Embrace Hope, Love at Xmas

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear, despair, or hopelessness amid the country’s mounting security and socio-economic challenges, calling instead, for renewed hope, love, and collective responsibility as Christians celebrates Christmas.

In his 2025 Christmas message released yesterday in Lagos, Archbishop Martins expressed gratitude to God for the gift of another Christmas, even as Nigeria grapples with widespread insecurity, criminal violence, and growing despair among citizens.

He observed that the nation was currently “in the middle of a tide of criminal violence, fear, and a feeling of despair,” but stressed that Nigerians must not lose hope, noting that authentic hope could only be assured in God, “in whom hope does not disappoint.”

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by government authorities, the Archbishop challenged political leaders at all levels to act more decisively in restoring hope and security to the nation.

“As we hope in God, we must also insist that everyone, especially those in government at all levels and all politicians, should work intentionally to generate hope in our people; not simply by empty platitudes, but in courageous and meaningful action to stem the tide of fear and criminal activities in the land,” he said.

The Christmas message, signed by the Director of Social Communications of the Archdiocese, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, lamented that the government has yet to provide what he described as the most fundamental assurance to citizens; the hope of a secure and dignified future.