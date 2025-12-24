I May Quit PDP, Sule Lamido Serves Notice

Chuks Okocha in

A former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has served a notice he might leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if its internal crisis was not resolved.

Lamido stated that if a solution was not found to the problems within the PDP, he would consider aligning with another political party.

The former governor expressed deep disappointment over what he described as deliberate attempts by some individuals to destroy the PDP.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, he said if things continued to go the wrong way, he would take whatever decision he considered best for himself.

He lamented what he described as calculated efforts by some elements within the party to weaken and eventually destroy the PDP.

According to him, the failure of the party leadership to urgently address the deepening divisions might force him to reconsider his political future.

“If we cannot find solutions to the problems facing the PDP, I will have no option but to look elsewhere,” Lamido said.

The elder statesman noted that the PDP, which once served as a unifying platform for Nigerians, was now plagued by internal wrangling that has left loyal members frustrated and disillusioned.

He warned that continued infighting could further erode the party’s strength ahead of future elections, stressing that decisive steps must be taken to restore unity and discipline.

Lamido added that while he remained committed to democratic ideals, he would ultimately take a decision that best served his political principles and personal conviction if the crisis persisted.