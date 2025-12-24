  • Wednesday, 24th December, 2025

He Was a Man of Unimpeachable Integrity, Says Family Announcing Mbanefo’s Demise

The Mbanefo family, yesterday, formally announced the passing of their patriarch, Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbunam Mbanefo, the Odu III of Onitsha. He was aged 95.

Confirming a THISDAY report in the edition of yesterday, the family, in a statement by Nwakibie Victor Chieka Mbanefo, paid glowing tributes to the deceased.

The terse statement read: “A man of unimpeachable integrity and a brilliant mind, Chief Mbanefo’s legacy spans service as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chairman of the Group of 77, and Pro-Chancellor of the Universities of Lagos, Ife, and Ahmadu Bello.

“A past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria and fellow of the UK Institute, he headed the Commission on State Creation.  Chief Mbanefo was a recipient of the national honors of MFR and CON and foreign honours from Italy and Brazil.

“Beyond his professional excellence and his high titles in Onitsha and Ife, he was a devoted philanthropist, who championed education through the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre at the University of Lagos.

“Let there be no darkness in your heart. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement concluded

