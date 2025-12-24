Christmas: Senate Leader Bamidele Shares N50m, Food Items Across Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti­





Senate Leader and Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has distributed N50 million and thousands of food items to residents across Ekiti State to ease the impact of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The lawmaker donated 8,730 bags of rice and beans to residents in all 177 wards across the 16 local government areas of the state, alongside other essential food items.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Legislative Assistant, Hon. Gbenga Banji, Bamidele said the distribution, which commenced the same day, was closely monitored to ensure the items reached the intended beneficiaries without diversion.

A breakdown of the intervention showed that N250,000 was allocated to each ward, while N200,000 went to each local government area.

The food support included 5,380 bags of rice, 3,350 bags of beans, 5,000 bags of salt and 50,000 packs of 2kg garri, distributed without political consideration.

Bamidele urged residents to celebrate responsibly and remain security-conscious during the festive period, while also calling for prayers for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

According to him, sustained prayers and collective support remain vital to delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.