Alaafin Confers Okanlomo Title on Seyi Tinubu, Obaloyin of Yorubaland on Yari

Sunday Ehigiator

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, weekend, conferred prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy titles on Oluwaseyi Tinubu and Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, ata ceremony that blended tradition, pageantry and message of national unity.

The elaborate installation ceremony, held at the Alaafin’s Palace, Oyo Town in Oyo State, drew a large gathering of political leaders, traditional rulers, cultural icons and dignitaries from across Nigeria.

While Tinubu was installed the Òkanlòmọ of Yorubaland, Senator Yari received the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

The ceremony was widely described by observers as a symbolic moment that underscored the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in promoting unity, leadership and shared national values in a diverse country such as Nigeria.

Among the high-profile dignitaries in attendance were Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Youth, Hon. Ayodele Olawande; and the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also there were the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; and a host of serving senators.

Traditional rulers, northern emirs and prominent Yoruba royal fathers also graced the occasion, alongside a large delegation from the North and the South-West.

The chieftaincy titles carried deep cultural meaning and responsibilities.

The title, Òkanlòmọ, literally translated to mean “beloved child,” is traditionally reserved for individuals considered worthy custodians of Yoruba values, unity and cultural heritage.

Holders of the title are expected to support the Alaafin in promoting peace, social harmony and cultural continuity within and beyond Yorubaland.

Similarly, the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland entrusts its holder with the responsibility of promoting Yoruba culture, offering counsel to the Alaafin where necessary and contributing to social welfare and community development initiatives.

Importantly, the conferment of the title on a prominent northern statesman was seen by many as a deliberate gesture of inclusiveness and inter-ethnic solidarity.

In his remarks after the installation, Senator Yari expressed gratitude to the Alaafin and the people of Oyo for the honour, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity and mutual respect among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

He pledged to serve as an ambassador of peace, dialogue and cooperation between the North and the South, while upholding the cultural values associated with his new title.

Also, the Minister of Youth, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, congratulated the honourees and commended the Alaafin for his commitment to preserving Yoruba culture while deploying traditional honours as a bridge for national cohesion.

He described the installations as a celebration of service, integrity and leadership that transcends ethnicity and region.

The event was marked by colourful traditional rites, royal processions and displays of rich Yoruba cultural heritage.