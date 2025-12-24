Akpoti-Uduaghan Deploys Massive Christmas Relief for Kogi Central, Distributes Over 8,000 Bags of Rice

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In one of the largest festive humanitarian outreaches witnessed in recent years in Kogi State, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday distributed over 8,000 bags of 25-kilogramme rice and other assorted food items to constituents across the district’s five local government areas.

The Christmas palliative programme, which held simultaneously in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi and Ogori-Magongo Local Government Areas, according to a statement by her Media Office, was aimed at easing the burden of rising food prices and ensuring that households across the district could celebrate the Yuletide season with dignity.

Addressing beneficiaries at different centres, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the initiative was borne out of compassion and her conviction that public office must translate into tangible benefits for the people, especially during periods of economic strain.

She noted that Christmas symbolises love, sacrifice and shared joy, stressing that leadership must respond meaningfully to the realities faced by citizens.

The Senator said: “At a time when many families are grappling with the high cost of living, it is important for leaders to stand with their people in practical ways.

“This support is to ensure that families across Kogi Central can celebrate the season without hardship.”

Beyond the thousands of bags of rice distributed, beneficiaries also received assorted food items shared among community groups, women associations, youth organisations, religious bodies, the elderly and other vulnerable residents within the senatorial district.

Community leaders and coordinators who supervised the distribution described the outreach as unprecedented in scale and reach, noting that it cut across political, religious and social divides.

The Christmas outreach, the statement added, “further adds to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s growing profile of constituency-based interventions since assuming office.”

It added that her initiatives across Kogi Central include healthcare support, educational scholarships, solar-powered infrastructure projects, access to clean water, and programmes targeted at women and youth empowerment.

Speaking in Okehi, the senator reiterated that her duty as a lawmaker extends beyond legislative debates in Abuja to direct engagement with constituents at home.

She said, “My responsibility goes beyond the Senate chamber. Representation means being present, listening to the people and responding with actions that improve daily life.”

Beneficiaries across the five local government areas expressed gratitude for the gesture, describing it as timely, compassionate and reflective of people-centred leadership.