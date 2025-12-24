Akpabio Orders Automatic Employment for Sons of Police Aide Killed in Convoy Tragedy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced automatic employment for two sons of his police aide, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hussani Ibrahim, who was killed in a tragic road accident involving a petrol tanker on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akpabio made the announcement during plenary while formally informing lawmakers of the incident, which occurred on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, shortly after his convoy picked him up from the Ibadan Airport.

The Senate President was in the state for the installation of a colleague when the tanker rammed into his convoy, killing the dispatch rider instantly.

“Our police rider was run over by a tanker driver. Sadly, he died in the line of duty,” Akpabio told the chamber, adding that the late officer had been buried according to Islamic rites.

He disclosed that DSP Ibrahim, a native of Kogi State, was survived by two wives and four children and was due for retirement next year.

In an emotional tribute, Akpabio described the deceased officer as courageous, fearless and devoted to duty.

He said, “Your late father understood the value of work and service. Instead of earning a laurel for that devotion, he earned death. But it is a death that is not in vain. It testifies to his legacy of service.”

The Senate President extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, while urging ministries, departments and agencies to grant automatic employment to the officer’s two senior children.

He added that if vacancies were unavailable, he would personally ensure their employment.

Shortly after, Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) raised a motion for personal explanation to formally brief the Senate on the incident.

He noted that DSP Ibrahim had served in Akpabio’s convoy since 2023, when he assumed office as Senate President.

Karimi also informed the chamber of the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur, a driver who served Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho (Kogi East) for 25 years and died at his residence on Saturday.

The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of both deceased aides.

In the same sitting, lawmakers paid glowing tributes to former Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who represented Delta North in the 9th Assembly and recently passed on, following a motion moved by Senator Ned Nwoko.

Senators, especially Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, commiserated with the families of the deceased, as well as the government of Delta State.

Meanwhile Mr. Kenny Okolugbo has resigned his appointment as Consultant on Communications and Strategy to the Senate President, effective January 1, 2026, citing business and family commitments.

In another development, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) formally bowed out of the Red Chamber following his appointment as a non-career ambassador, thanking colleagues for their cooperation.

Thereafter, the Senate adjourned plenary to January 27, 2026, for the Christmas and New Year recess.