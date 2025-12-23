Sanwo-Olu Performs Groundbreaking for LSSTF’S Permanent Office in Alausa

• Frontline philanthropist, Sir Kessington, donates operational headquarters to Lagos agency

Efforts to enhance security and safety in Lagos State, on Monday, received a boost with the groundbreaking for the construction of a multi-storey building that will serve as the operational headquarters of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu turned the sod for commencement of the project which will be the permanent office of the state-owned agency established in 2007 by the state government to support security operations.

Frontline businessman and philanthropist, Sir Adebukunola Adebutu Kessington, single-handedly took up funding of the project, sited along Assfibi Road in Alausa.

The new LSSTF office complex is expected to be ready by October 2026.

Sanwo-Olu noted the agency held a strategic mandate to promote safety but had been operating without permanent office since its establishment.

When completed, the governor said the permanent office complex would boost capacity and service delivery of the agency, adding that the state’s security architecture would be enhanced if LSSTF moved to its permanent headquarters.

The governor said: “LSSTF has been operating from a rented facility in the last 17 years, which has necessitated the need to build and deliver a permanent facility from where the agency will operate. This will make LSSTF to discharge its statutory obligations with utmost professionalism and integrity.

“The completion of the project will make no excuse for its leadership in providing the best quality of security support services expected from the agency.

“The new office complex would bring about significant improvements in the support being given to all security agencies. The Fund is part of the legacies being bequeathed to Lagos and it will continue to do well.”

Sanwo-Olu praised the philanthropic spirit of Sir Kessington, noting that the donation represented the donor’s high sense of patriotism and commitment towards keeping the State secure.

The donor’s gesture, the governor pointed out, lifted a financial burden off the government, bypassing bureaucratic constraints that could have delayed the implementation of the project.

“This project will outlive all of us and one man that God has used to kick off this journey of a permanent office is Sir Adebutu Kessington.

“The donor of the project has taken off the burden of bureaucracy from the agency’s shoulders to ensure security operations in Lagos are not undermined,” the governor said.

LSSTF Executive Secretary, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, said his vision for the restructuring of the Fund’s operations had started to materialise with the groundbreaking for the agency’s permanent office.

Upon his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Ogunsan said his desire was to ensure the agency moved from rented accommodation into a permanent headquarters befitting its strategic mandate, responsibilities, and mission.

He said: “Our benefactors, Sir Kensington Adebutu, immediately embraced this vision and graciously agreed to solely undertake the construction of this office complex as a donation to the Fund.

“This singular act of generosity remains both humbling and inspiring, and it speaks volumes about the donor’s unwavering commitment to the safety, stability, and progress of Lagos.

“Today’s ceremony is more than a routine project milestone; it is a powerful symbol of leadership, trust, and the impact of purposeful philanthropy.

“This purpose-built facility will significantly enhance LSSTF’s operational efficiency, institutional capacity, and ability to coordinate effectively with our security partners in delivering on our mandate.”

Ogunsan disclosed the building would be named after Sir Kessington in honour of his philanthropy and contribution to public safety.

Sir Kessington, a nonagenarian and Lotto mogul, described the project donation as “a call to duty”, noting that the intervention would further strengthen the government’s efforts to protect citizens and their properties.

Describing Lagos as “pulsating heart of the nation’s commerce and enterprise”, Sir Kessington said the building would stand as a lasting monument to residents’ collective responsibility, shared safety, and quest for peace.

He said: “Through this landmark intervention, we take a decisive step toward safeguarding our people, securing our markets, and ensuring that Lagos remains a sanctuary of peace, stability, and opportunity for all who dwell within her borders.”