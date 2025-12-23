Prioritise Local Arms Production, IMPI Urges FG, Demands Improved Funding for DICON

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI), has called on the federal government to make local arms production a strategic national priority, urging the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to be repositioned as the cornerstone of the country’s drive towards defence self-reliance.

In a policy statement by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the advocacy group stressed that Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported military hardware undermined national security and drained scarce foreign exchange.

It, therefore, urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to improve funding for DICON and remove bureaucratic constraints that have limited its effectiveness over the years.

IMPI noted that although DICON was established in 1964 to spearhead indigenous defence manufacturing, it has been hampered by chronic underfunding and institutional inefficiencies.

The group lamented that even the corporation’s flagship product, the OBJ-006 rifle, still depended largely on imported components, contrary to the objective of achieving full local content.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, the think tank observed that nations such as South Africa and Turkey have successfully developed globally competitive defence industries through deliberate government support.

It cited South Africa’s Paramount Group, which manufactures armoured vehicles for international markets, and Turkey’s rapidly expanding drone industry as examples Nigeria could emulate.

According to IMPI, Nigeria already possessed the technical capacity to achieve similar feats but lacked the political will and policy consistency required to sustain local production.

The group pointed out that indigenous companies such as Proforce are already producing mine-resistant armoured vehicles, yet the military continues to rely on costly imports, including refurbished equipment procured through intermediaries.

It further referenced past procurement controversies, including the 2014 acquisition of outdated Puma helicopters, as evidence of systemic flaws that have discouraged local innovation and value addition.