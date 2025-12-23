  • Monday, 22nd December, 2025

Lagos Judiciary Declares Christmas Vacation, Urges Staff to Uphold Excellence

The Lagos State Judiciary has announced a two-week Christmas vacation for its staff, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The break applies to all Divisions of the Lagos State High Court, marking the end of official court activities for the year.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State High Court, Mr T. A. Elias. According to the statement, the vacation was approved by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Honourable Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, in line with Order 49, Rules 4(c) and 5 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

The approved Christmas vacation will run from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, January 2, 2026. Normal court sittings and administrative activities are expected to resume across all judicial divisions on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The Judiciary clarified that urgent matters arising during the vacation period would not be neglected. Judges to whom cases have already been assigned will attend to urgent applications, while newly filed urgent matters will be handled by judges specifically designated for that purpose.

On behalf of the Lagos State Judiciary, the Chief Registrar extended warm season’s greetings to Judges, Magistrates and staff, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. He also expressed appreciation for their dedication and service, throughout the outgoing year.

In a related development, the Lagos State Judiciary charged its workforce to remain committed to excellence, discipline and diligence, as preparations begin for the challenges of the New Year. The charge was delivered during the Judiciary’s end-of-year party held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Justice Alogba commended judicial officers and non-judicial staff for their resilience and professionalism, despite the pressures associated with justice delivery in a rapidly expanding megacity like Lagos. He urged staff to view the New Year as an opportunity to raise professional standards, strengthen integrity and improve service delivery to court users.

The celebration also featured the presentation of Awards of Excellence to deserving staff, in recognition of outstanding performance.

