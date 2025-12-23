Hospital Breaks Silence on Patient’s Death, Rejects Allegations of Negligence

Wale Igbintade





The management of Gynescope Specialist Hospital has responded to widespread media reports and online commentary surrounding the death of Mrs. Akudo Lovelyn John, describing some of the narratives in circulation as inaccurate and misleading.

The deceased’s husband, Mr. Justice John, had described his wife’s death as “sad, painful and completely avoidable,” alleging lapses in emergency response and contradictory explanations by the hospital.

In its response, the hospital expressed condolences to Mr. John, the family, and loved ones of the deceased, acknowledging the pain associated with the loss.

It said its initial decision not to comment publicly was deliberate and intended to allow the family space to grieve without public controversy.

According to the hospital, the continued circulation of what it described as incomplete and distorted narratives made it necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Lovelyn John’s death.

The hospital stated the deceased was attended to by qualified and experienced medical professionals who acted promptly and in accordance with established medical standards and protocols.

It maintained that all reasonable and available medical interventions were deployed in sustained efforts to save her life, including extraordinary measures such as voluntary blood donation by compatible members of its medical and management team.

Gynescope Specialist Hospital said some reports failed to present a full or balanced account of events and risked unfairly calling into question the professionalism and integrity of healthcare workers involved in what it described as a case of non-obstetric mortality.

The hospital added that it remains fully cooperative with relevant regulatory and statutory authorities and reaffirmed its commitment to ethical medical practice and patient-centred care.

It also urged the media and the public to exercise restraint, empathy, and responsibility in reporting on the matter as the family continues to mourn.