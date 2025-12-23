Customs, Mining Marshals Kick against Attacks on Security Operatives

Security agencies, civil society groups and policymakers have renewed calls for a united national response to the rising attacks on security operatives, warning that continued violence against officers threatens Nigeria’s unity, stability and state authority.

The call was made at the Grand Finale and National Security Dialogue of the Second Edition of the Campaign Against Killing of Security Personnel, held yesterday, in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, said attacks on security personnel were deliberate efforts to weaken state authority and undermine public confidence.

Abdullahi, who was represented by Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1, Folusho Adeogun, said: “Across Nigeria today, security personnel are increasingly exposed to targeted attacks while performing lawful duties. Our officers face threats from smugglers, terrorists and organised criminal networks, particularly in border communities and trade corridors,”

He stressed that protecting security operatives requires sustained investment in intelligence, training, technology, welfare and inter-agency collaboration, as well as stronger community engagement.

“When communities see security personnel as partners rather than adversaries, intelligence flows more freely and threats are identified early,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commander of the Mining Marshals, John Onoja, described the campaign as “a solemn call to conscience, unity and decisive action,” warning that the killing of security operatives emboldens criminal networks involved in illegal mining, banditry and arms proliferation.

“An attack on a security operative is an attack on Nigeria itself. Our operatives are not faceless agents of the state; they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who have chosen service over safety,” he said.

He called on communities to cooperate with security agencies, noting that local populations remain the first line of intelligence.

“When communities cooperate with security agencies, criminals lose their hiding places, and violence loses its oxygen,” he said.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, the convener, Oluwayomi Oluwapelumi, said the second edition of the campaign marked a strengthening of a national advocacy aimed at addressing the persistent targeting of security personnel across the country.

“It is with profound honour and a deep sense of national duty that we welcome you to this grand finale, the increasing and disturbing attacks on men and women who daily put their lives on the line to protect our nation.”

She explained that the second edition of the campaign was designed to deepen engagement, expand reach and move advocacy towards structured dialogue and policy-focused action, following earlier engagements in Lagos and Ogun states.

In closing, she stressed that a nation that fails to protect its protectors undermines its own peace, security and unity.