CSO Demands Redeployment of Edo CP, Agbonika over Extortion Allegations

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





A civil society group, Bail Is Free Campaign, based in Benin, Edo State capital has called for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika.

In a peaceful protest in Benin yesterday, the group dragged the Commissioner for failure to curb extortion by officers under his command.

The protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions alleged that the extortions were becoming excessive and having a toll on Edo people.

They accused policemen in the state of carrying out illegal arrest and detention, noting they were becoming chronic.

The protesters therefore demanded that Agbonika be transferred from Edo for incompetence.

Some of the placard read: “Stop the unlawful detention, we demand accountability and transparency, stop police extortions,” “Human rights is not negotiable,” Bail is free, stop the merchandise,” “Edo CP must go,” among others.

Addressing journalists, the Director General of the group, Comrade Oni Edigin alleged that the Commissioner of Police lacks the ability to direct the affairs of the command, especially when it comes to the alleged extortions of the citizens of the state, calling for his immediate redeployed.

“Our major challenge is not just the CP. It is chronic. I mean all the tactical teams, all the DPOs and some of the Area Commands, they are all accomplices in this matter. So, we need a reformation. The CP doesn’t have that capability and professionalism to handle Edo State.

“We have tested him. A CP who will tell you is either you leave the money or I will prosecute the erring officer and our complainant, does that make sense? We just come to you for justice and you are giving us conditions. Justice doesn’t have conditions. It simply stands for fairness, equity and transparency”, Edigin said.

He alleged that the association has done its best in sensitizing the public on their rights across the 18 local government areas of the state, telling them that bail is free, yet, suspects and their relatives are still being exploited by the police whenever they seek bail for the suspects being held by the police.

He said they have also donated stationery to the police to ensure that suspects are not asked to pay for anything but all was to no avail.

“We have even given the police what they call writing material, stationery, on our own, to the tune of millions, to the police, we have all evidence but instead, what we have seen is a verbal detention”, Edigin alleged.

Comrade Edigin added that the Nigerian police have failed to stick to section 4 of the Police Act, to detect and prevent crime, respect human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people.

He however gave the Edo State Commissioner of Police 21 days ultimatum to right the wrongs in his command or be prepared to face series of protests in the state.

When contracted for comment, Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, did not pick her calls as of the time of filing this report.