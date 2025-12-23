Business Leaders Urged to Embed Customer Service as Core Operational Culture

Oluchi Chibuzor

Business leaders and executives across Nigeria’s financial and digital services sectors have been urged to embed customer service as a core operational culture rather than confining it to a standalone department.

Speaking at Customer Service Standard Magazine 2025 Awards, held in Lagos, MD/CEO, Prospera Finance, Umesegha Obinna, said customer-centric strategies should drive enterprises in a world driven by technological innovation.

According to him, “Customer service should be regarded as a defining feature of an organisation’s operational DNA. Every employee, regardless of role or seniority, must be equipped to attend to customers’ needs, because customer investment goes beyond money to include time, enquiries and engagement with products.

“For any business to thrive, customer service is key. When customers invest their time to understand your product, that is already an investment, and how you respond determines your success.”

Commenting, the MD/CEO of Hegde-Point Security Services Dr. Afolabi Olatunji, described customers as the lifelong plug of every business, noting that one satisfied customer could attract many more through referrals.

He stressed that how organisations manage existing customers determines future growth.

“Customer is king. Regardless of complaints or feedback, we prioritise listening to our customers because feedback helps us build a sustainable business,” he said, adding that organisations must focus on building deeper, customer-centric relationships with both existing and potential clients.

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director, Entourage Integrated Trust Limited, Nkafuonye Philip, said delivering value and understanding customers’ real needs naturally translates to improved return on investment (ROI).