NCAA Issues Aerodrome Certificates to Kano, Port Harcourt International Airports 

Says milestone collective commitment to strengthening aviation safety

Certification, a clear signal of integrity, strict adherence to international benchmarks, says FAAN MD

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued aerodrome certificates to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt (JOAIA).

The official issuance of the aerodrome certificates, the Authority noted, marks yet another milestone in collective commitment to strengthening aviation safety, regulatory compliance, and international confidence in Nigeria’s aviation system.

Director General, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, said the process was not merely procedural, but, it was, indeed, a demonstration of the NCAA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every aerodrome in Nigeria meets the requirements prescribed in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 12, Vol. I which represents the domesticated version of ICAO Annex 14, Volume I.

According to Najomo, “The FAAN MD will recall the extensive journey of cooperation and collaboration that have brought us to this momentous occasion.

“Over the past months, NCAA conducted multiple inspections, issued Corrective Action Notices (CANs), and received from FAAN a series of Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) addressing identified gap at both airports.

“I am pleased to state that through diligent collaboration and sustained effort, both MAKIA and JOAIA have now been adjudged compliant, and have no matters of significant safety concern outstanding.

“With today’s certification, the total number of Nigeria’s international airports that have been issued aerodrome certificates rises to four (4) out of the five (5) designated international airports in Nigeria; the earlier certified airports being Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

The DGCA added that it is important to emphasise that aerodrome certification is not a ceremonial exercise, but a globally recognised attestation that “The aerodrome infrastructure is safe; operational procedures meet international benchmarks, and safety management systems are functional.

“It also carries important economic implications: certification strengthens the airport’s risk profile in the eyes of insurers, often resulting in more favourable insurance premiums and improved underwriting conditions for both the aerodrome operator and, in some cases, the airlines and service providers operating at the airport. For airlines, investors, and the travelling public, this certificate is a seal of confidence.”

He further explained that for Nigeria, it is another step towards strengthening its aviation credibility and competitiveness, noting: “I dare say that it aligns with the Honourable minister’s 5-point agenda in particular, and Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in general which emphasise infrastructure renewal, institutional strengthening, and improved service delivery across strategic national sectors, including aviation.

“May I at this juncture re-affirm that NCAA under my watch, will maintain continuous adherence to Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), uphold robust safety management systems, adopt technology-driven operational practices, ensure quality-driven and transparent processes that satisfy all stakeholders, while supporting the sustainable development of the aviation industry and national economy, in accordance with our mandate. We will continue to support FAAN and all other aerodrome operators through guidance, surveillance and constructive engagements.

“I wish to recognise the Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, and the entire FAAN team for the hard work, responsiveness, and deep commitment demonstrated throughout the certification process. Your inclination to closing findings, improving infrastructure, and enhancing operational standards is highly commendable.

“I must also commend NCAA’s Director Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang and our team for the passion and focus demonstrated throughout the certification process.

“In conclusion, and as we present these certificates, we do so with pride, and also with a renewed sense of responsibility. Certification is not the end — it is the beginning of a continuous cycle of compliance and improvement,” Najomo stated.

Responding, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, said, “Today, we celebrate a monumental feat, but I wish to highlight that the true success story here is exemplary interagency cooperation.”

The MD FAAN said the ceremony is not merely a procedural formality; but a powerful testament to resilience, dedication, and a shared commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety in Nigeria.

She noted, “It is with a profound sense of pride and accomplishment that I stand before you today on this highly significant occasion. On behalf of the Board, Management, and the entire staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, I express our deepest gratitude to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, under the esteemed leadership of the Director General, for this landmark event—the formal issuance of Aerodrome Certificates for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

“The journey to this certification was rigorous, defined by a series of meticulous inspections, constructive dialogue, and the diligent exchange of Corrective Action Notices and Plans.

The NCAA, in its vital role as our regulator, was not just an overseer but a crucial partner in ensuring our strict compliance with standard and recommended practices.

“Your team provided clear guidance, rigorous scrutiny, and invaluable technical counsel throughout the entire process. Conversely, our FAAN teams in Kano and Port Harcourt, supported by our headquarters, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding these stringent requirements.”

Speaking further, Kuku stressed that the synergistic partnership, where the regulator guides and the operator implements, is the very model of how to collectively elevate Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure.

“Today’s certificates are, therefore, a shared trophy, earned through a collaborative spirit that puts national interest and safety above all else.

“We receive these certificates with humility and a clear understanding of the responsibility they confer. We acknowledge the Authority’s note regarding the outstanding items in the corrective action plan. Let me assure the NCAA of our strict adherence to this corrective action plan.”

Continuing, the FAAN boss revealed that the agency had already activated dedicated teams and processes to address them with urgency and precision, stating: “We view this not as a footnote, but as the next critical phase in our commitment to continuous improvement.

“Our goal is absolute compliance, and we will not rest until every single item is conclusively resolved. The certification of these two major international gateways is a strategic pillar of growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“It reinforces confidence for airlines, assures passengers of our commitment to world-class safety, and enhances Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community. It is a clear signal that our airports are operated with integrity, professionalism, and in strict adherence to international benchmarks.

“In conclusion, let me once again extend our sincerest appreciation to the Director General of Civil Aviation and the entire NCAA family.”