Court Jails 279 Arrested Miscreants, Petty Thieves in Lagos

Segun James

A Lagos State Miscellaneous Court has sentenced 279 persons, including five females who were picked from various locations in Lagos, to various terms of Imprisonment.

The convicts were arrested between Saturday and Sunday following a raid on known areas of operation by hoodlums and miscreants in the state.

The operation was carried out by men of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA).

The convicts were said to be hoodlums, thieves, drug addicts, and miscreants operating under various bridges and known dark spots.

According to the General Manager of the Safety Agency, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, most of the convicts have no known place of abode, with some of them operating under bridges, markets, and parks, thereby posing a risk to Lagosians.

Oyekan lamented that their activities are so nefarious that, following the successful raid, the Corp will be collaborating with the police and other security agencies in a bid to rid the state of their nuisance.

He said most of those arrested were caught in the Lekki area, where they have been known to attack motorists at night while also dispossessing them of their property at gunpoint.

“Lagos will no longer tolerate their activities. We have to protect our people. The majority of them are from the North who have come to Lagos for the first time. They believe that once they get here, they will survive,” Oyekan concluded.