NRS AND THE E-INVOICING DEADLINE

The initiative provides a transparent way of bringing more economic activities into the formal economy

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has reiterated its resolve to enforce the 31st July 2026 (this coming Friday) deadline for all large taxpayers to fully adopt the national e-invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System (EFS). Large taxpayers are companies with a gross turnover of N5 billion and above. According to the NRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, all large taxpayers need to complete the onboarding, integration, testing, and commencement of invoice transmission to the NRS e-invoicing platform in accordance with the prescribed implementation framework.

Although the current implementation focuses on large taxpayers, the National E-Invoicing initiative lays the foundation for the gradual formalisation of Nigeria’s informal sector, which accounts for a substantial share of economic activity. Many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) currently operate with limited documentation of business transactions, making it difficult to access bank credit, attract investment, participate in government procurement, or establish reliable business records. As the e-invoicing ecosystem expands over time, small businesses will benefit from the ability to generate recognised digital invoices, maintain credible transaction histories, and build stronger financial records. These records can improve access to financing, enhance business credibility, and support growth into larger, more competitive enterprises.

By integrating their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), billing, or accounting systems with the NRS E-Invoicing platform through approved Access Point Providers (APPs) or Systems Integrators (SIs), businesses can automate invoice reporting, minimise manual processes, reduce compliance risks, and improve the accuracy of tax records. The system also enables taxpayers to generate invoices with unique Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs), providing assurance that transactions are authentic and recognised by the tax authority. The National E-Invoicing system therefore represents an opportunity to modernise business operations, improve efficiency, and simplify tax compliance.

For government, the initiative provides a transparent pathway for bringing more economic activities into the formal economy through digital records and voluntary compliance rather than relying solely on traditional enforcement mechanisms. A larger formal economy creates greater opportunities for investment, employment, innovation, and sustainable economic development. For the NRS, the National E-Invoicing initiative represents a transformation from periodic tax reporting to near real-time transaction visibility. Rather than relying solely on tax returns submitted after business activities have occurred, the Service can monitor invoice transactions as they are generated, enabling earlier identification of compliance risks and supporting more effective tax administration.

One of Nigeria’s long-standing fiscal challenges has been its relatively low tax-to-GDP ratio compared with many peer economies. Increasing domestic revenue mobilisation remains essential to achieving sustainable economic development while reducing dependence on volatile revenue sources. The National E-Invoicing programme will most likely contribute to this objective by improving transaction transparency, strengthening compliance, and reducing opportunities for under-reporting of taxable activities. By providing reliable, real-time information on commercial transactions, the system enables more accurate tax assessments, broadens the taxpayer base, and supports higher levels of voluntary compliance. Over time, this will contribute to increased tax revenues without necessarily increasing tax rates, ensuring that all eligible taxpayers pay their fair share based on actual economic activity.

Beyond the immediate benefits to taxpayers and the tax authority, the National E-Invoicing programme represents an important investment in Nigeria’s digital economy. A transparent electronic invoicing ecosystem strengthens business confidence, improves financial reporting, reduces the cost of compliance, and creates a more competitive business environment. The adoption of internationally recognised e-invoicing standards also positions Nigeria alongside leading economies that have embraced digital tax administration. As businesses increasingly digitise their operations, the National E-Invoicing system will become a key component of Nigeria’s broader digital public infrastructure, supporting innovation, economic resilience, and long-term fiscal sustainability.

However, while we support the initiative, the successful implementation of the National E-Invoicing regime depends on the commitment and transparency of the NRS technology providers, professional advisers, and government institutions.