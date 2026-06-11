Adeleke Appreciates Massive Ijesaland Endorsement

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has applauded the massive outpouring of support for his re- election by the people of Ijesa North Federal Constituency, saying the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) has become highly unpopular among Osun people.

Speaking yesterday at the launching of 10,000 Imole canvassers organised by Ijesa North Federal Constituency House of Representatives Accord candidate, Hon Pelumi Olajengbesi in Ijebu-jesa, the governor said the massive presence of Ijesa people at the rally proved that Accord has become stronger despite the defection of some lawmakers.

Commending the Ijesa people for keeping faith with his administration and the Accord, the governor applauded Hon Olajengbesi for pulling a strong show under Accord leaders from the zone, calling the candidate a David destined to defeat all Goliath in the opposition party.

The governor, who noted that APC is scared of the overwhelming strength of Accord across the state and is daily becoming desperate due to its rejection by the people, warned that no amount of violence can change the love of the people for Accord.

He added that the people should come out again to vote massively on the day of election.

He said: “Let me commend the good people of Ijesaland, my own people, for coming out massively today to show our enemies that they are fully with us.

“This massive presence proves that Accord has become stronger despite the defection of some lawmakers.

“I want to applaud, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi for pulling a strong show under Accord leaders from Ijesaland. He is the David of this generation destined to defeat all Goliath in the opposition party.

“No amount of violence can change the love of the people for Accord, let us come out on the day of election to vote massively. Our vote is our voice.”

In his address, Olajengbesi, Spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council and Ijesa North Federal Constituency Accord candidate, noted that the event was put together not only to inaugurate the 10,000 canvassers but to also show the full love and support of Ijesa people for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He added that the people of Ijesa North Federal Constituency are aware that his own victory and the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke is the only way to liberate Ijesa North from darkness and from the hand of its oppressor.

He said: “I want to thank you, your Excellency for honouring us with your presence. This event is put together to officially inaugurate the 10,000 canvassers we have assembled for your re-election but more importantly to show you that the people of Ijesaland love you dearly and are fully with you.

“The people of Ijesa North are aware that my victory and your re-election as Governor of this state is the only way to liberate Ijesa North from darkness and from the hand of its oppressor and we are solidly behind you”

Speaking also at the event, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Hon Sunday Bisi, declared that the votes Governor Adeleke will secure in Ijesaland in the forthcoming election will be more than that of Ede, his hometown.

“I want to assure the Governor that both Ijesha North and South are solidly behind him. I assure you, Mr Governor that your votes in Ijesa land will supersede that of Ede,” he declared.