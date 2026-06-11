Warri Delineation: Evacuate Illegal Occupiers From Olero Flow Station, Itsekiri Leaders Urge Oborevwori 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Leaders of Itsekiri indigenous host communities to Olero Oil Field being operated by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to investigate violation of the peace accord mulled last Monday in Asaba by protesting Ijaws.

They said the call became necessary, following alleged invasion of the Olero Flow Station being run by Chevron Nigeria Limited by suspected Ijaw youths as part of protests against the wards and units delineation proposal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The leaders of Itsekiri communities of Ebrohimi, Obaghoro, Tebu, Gbokoda, Aja – Amita, Udo and Jakpa, making up the Indigenous Communities of Olero Oil Field in Warri North Local Government Area, at a press briefing Thursday in Warri expressed surprise about that takeover of the flow station in their area by outsiders.

They urged the governor to facilitate the swift evacuation of the “illegal occupiers from the Olero Flow Station”, saying the facility remains a critical national asset and its occupation by external parties, must not be tolerated.

The leaders of the seven Chevron Nigeria Limited host communities also called on the Federal Government and security agencies, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the INEC delineation exercise, in relation to the Supreme Court judgment on Warri Federal Constituency.

Secretary of Olero Oil Field Communities, Hon. Samson Ogboduwa, on behalf of the leaders, tasked Chevron Nigeria Limited to remain resolute and “refuse to recognize, negotiate with, or yield to pressure from external actors, who are not recognized host communities”.

According to them, the occupation of Olero Oil Flowstation by persons claiming to represent the Ijaw communities of Egbema and Gbaramatu was a violation of the peace accord.

The leaders maintained that the seven Chevron Nigeria Limited Itsekiri host communities do not share boundaries with Egbema and Gbaramatu.

“It is on record that the Ijaw aggressors were transported in Tantita speedboats. The same Tantita, which was awarded contracts to secure the Federal Government’s pipeline infrastructure, is equally alleged to be sponsoring and mobilising the protest that is impacting national revenue generation.

“We believe that Tompolo’s actions are aimed at forcing people out of their God – given lands and arm – twisting the government into renewing Tantita’s contract,” the Itsekiri leaders posited.

Whilst emphasizing the need for the Federal Government and security agencies to also investigate any official found to have provided misleading advice or information in the delineation process, the community leaders noted that INEC should be made to comply fully with the Supreme Court judgment and relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“We are peaceful and law-abiding citizens who have coexisted peacefully and hosted critical national infrastructure for decades.

We remain committed to peace, justice and the rule of law.

“However, we will continue to resist any attempt to distort the geographical landscape, undermine our rights, or dispossess our communities of what rightfully belongs to them.

“We therefore call on all relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively in the interest of justice, peace and stability in the Warri Federal Constituency. No individual or group should assume that it has a monopoly on the use of force or intimidation,” they added.