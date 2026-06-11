DOBA Lagos Meets for Stock Taking

The Dekina Old Boys Association(DOBA), Lagos Chapter, will hold its second Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 12, 2026, as members gather for stock taking, to strengthen brotherhood, and to map out concrete support for both their alma mater and one another.

The AGM comes at a time when many alumni are navigating Nigeria’s economic realities, from rising living costs to a tough job market.

It is against this backdrop that DOBA Lagos said the meeting will go beyond ceremonial speeches to focus on practical outcomes for members and for Dekina College.

Speakers at the congennial meeting, who are alumni of the great and prestigious institution include Senior Simon Ilabija Okpanachi, 1968 set and Headboy of the set, as well as the grand patron of DOBA, Lagos Chapter, professor Isah Momoh of Salem University, Lokoja and Navy Capt. Solomon Musa Ochidi (Rtd), Chairman of DOBA,Lagos Chapter, among others.

In the letter of invite, DOBA Secretary, Sam Momoh, urged all members to attend the event scheduled for JJT park, Alausa, with new members as it promises to be a fun filled event.

“Let’s make sure every member is seated on that day at JJT park. It’s going to be fun and serious business,” Momoh said.

According to him, the members will use the opportunity to review the association’s activities since its inaugural AGM and outline plans for the year ahead.

“Members will also discuss the possible launching of a professional networking platform and job board within the association, inview of burgeoning labour market.

“This is with a view to turning the old-boys network into a tangible resource for referrals, partnerships, and mentorship,” he said.

The chapter, in partnership with the national body, will explore ways of meeting some infrastructure needs of the school, including classroom renovations, science labs, and ICT facilities, as well as setting up scholarships for indigent students.

The need for a structured mentorship programme to pair successful alumni with students to guide career choices and discourage vices like cultism and drug abuse will form part of the discussions at the meeting.

The alumni of the prestigious Government Secondary School Dekina, (GSSD), one of the Northern Nigeria’s oldest educational institutions, at its maiden meeting last year at the centre of excellence relived decades of experiences gathered while they were students in the school, with a renewed determination to reposition the school to produce more human resources for the development of the country.

This year’s meeting will coincide with the celebration of 27 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria and the foundational role of Western education in national development.

Founded in 1932 as a senior primary school, GSS Dekina transitioned to a full secondary school at Nigeria’s independence in 1960, enrolling its first set of students that same year.

The institution’s history mirrors the evolution of modern education in Nigeria, particularly across the North-Central geopolitical zone—a region stretching from Kaduna and Niger to Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Nassarawa, and Plateau States.

The commission said it remained committed to ensuring credible, inclusive and transparent electoral processes.