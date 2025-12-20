MONUMENTS TO WASTE

Many model schools in Ogun State have become hideouts for miscreants, writes KAYODE AWOJOBI

Quality education is the foundation of a quality future. This must have been the guiding vision of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the former Governor of Ogun State, when he initiated the Ogun Model School project in 2012 during his first tenure under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria. The initiative, which was greeted with widespread excitement and hope by citizens, promised a new era of educational excellence in the state. Sadly, more than a decade later, that promise has failed to materialize, and what remains is a painful reminder of abandoned ambition and wasted public resources.

At inception, the cost of each model school was reportedly pegged at ₦750 million by the Amosun administration, while the then Commissioner for Education, Late Mr. John Odubela, stated that the fully completed and equipped cost of each school stood at ₦1.3 billion. These figures reflected the seriousness of the project and the magnitude of public investment involved. Yet, despite the enormous sums expended, the schools have never lived up to their purpose. Instead of becoming models of excellence, they have become monuments of neglect.

Since their completion, most of the model schools either completed or not spread across the state has not functioned as intended. They have neither served students nor inspired educational reform. Rather, they have remained largely unused, abandoned, and left to decay. This neglect represents not just infrastructural failure but a profound disservice to the people whose taxes funded these projects.

One of the 26 model schools, named after a distinguished son of Ago-Iwoye and renowned biologist, Professor Sanya Onabamiro, exemplifies this tragedy. Located near the Ago-Iwoye Stadium and facilitated by Hon Adekoya Adesegun, the multi million-naira facility now lies deserted. What was once envisioned as a center of academic excellence has been overtaken by weeds, reptiles, and decay. Equipment that was once installed has either been vandalized or completely carted away, further underscoring the waste of public funds.

Ironically, Senator Amosun had assured citizens that these schools would boast exceptional facilities in science, technical education, agriculture, humanities, enterprise, and sports, complete with full boarding facilities to serve students from across the state. Today, those promises ring hollow when weighed against the reality on ground.

Although the Ago-Iwoye model school was reportedly completed in record time, years of abandonment have stripped it of its beauty and purpose. From a distance, the structure still hints at the thoughtful planning and substantial investment that went into its construction. Inside, however, chairs and desks are scattered haphazardly, while two adjoining structures believed to be hostels remain unused. The entire environment has been reclaimed by thick vegetation, making access difficult and turning the premises into a haven for criminals and miscreants. This situation now poses a serious security threat to residents living in the surrounding community.

What was once a symbol of hope has become an eyesore. Paint has peeled off the walls, original colors have faded, and visible cracks now threaten the structural integrity of the buildings. The glory of the model school has been lost to neglect, and its continued abandonment sends a troubling message about governance, accountability, and priorities.

While it is unfortunate that the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun failed to operationalize the model schools, it is even more disheartening that the current administration under Prince Dapo Abiodun has openly stated that the project is not a priority even though attention was given to a few of them. Regardless of political differences, it must be remembered that public funds were used to execute these projects. Allowing them to rot away is an affront to the citizens of Ogun State and a stain on successive administrations.

The present government still has an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. These model schools can be revived and repurposed into functional educational institutions or transformed into vocational and technical centers that equip young people with practical skills. At a time when unemployment and youth restiveness are major challenges, such facilities could provide meaningful solutions and restore hope to countless families.

Beyond utility, there is also a moral obligation to honour the legacies of eminent Ogun indigenes like Professor Onabamiro and others after whom these schools were named. These individuals brought honour and global recognition to the state through their intellectual and professional contributions. Allowing institutions bearing their names to decay is a disservice to their memories and to the values they stood for.

This is a call to action to the Ogun State government, the Ministry of Education, and all relevant stakeholders. The time has come to move beyond excuses and political blame games. These abandoned structures must either be rehabilitated, repurposed, or responsibly managed. Ogun State cannot continue to afford the luxury of wasted investments while its citizens struggle for access to quality education and skills.

Model schools should not be monuments of failure or hideouts for miscreants. They should be centers of learning, innovation, and hope. The authorities must act now, not only to reclaim these facilities but to restore public confidence and reaffirm their commitment to the future of education in Ogun State.

Awojobi, a multiple award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Social and Political Commentator, writes from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State