LAP Unveils N36m Future Forward Scholarship for 36 Anambra Students

The League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) has unveiled its maiden Future Forward Scholarship Programme, awarding a total of N36 million as annual scholarships to 36 indigent but brilliant students drawn from across Anambra State.

The official unveiling took place yesterday at the Secretariat Complex of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, Awka, amid excitement and commendation from education stakeholders, professionals, journalists, parents and beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary, selected from the three senatorial zones of the state, will receive N1 million annually, covering tuition, accommodation and monthly stipends, under what LAP described as a strategic intervention in human capital development.

Speaking at the event, the President of the League of Anambra Professionals and Managing Director of Odenigbo FM, Sir Nnamdi Obi, said the initiative was designed to support and empower indigent students with outstanding academic potential, irrespective of their background or school location.

He noted that while the Anambra State Government has made commendable investments in education, collective efforts remain necessary to bridge existing gaps.

Sir Obi represented by the Deputy President of LAP and Chairman of the Education Committee, Dr. Elizabeth Ifeyinwa Jibunoh, traced the inspiration for the scholarship to a visit by the League to the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, during which the need for structured educational support for indigent students was highlighted.

Dr. Jibunoh disclosed that over 300 applications were received from across the state, from which 12 students were selected from each senatorial zone, making 36 beneficiaries for the first edition.

She emphasised that the programme is fully funded by LAP members without government or private sector sponsorship.

According to her, the scholarship is being implemented in partnership with Fidelity Bank, which will manage beneficiaries’ stipends through dedicated bank accounts to promote financial discipline and literacy.

She further revealed that the initiative goes beyond financial support, incorporating a mentorship and mindset development programme aimed at exposing beneficiaries to leadership training, skills acquisition, internships, innovation and enterprise, with the objective of producing globally competitive graduates.

Commending the initiative, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, said the Union offered its hall free of charge in recognition of the credibility and life-changing potential of the programme.

He described the scholarship as a worthy investment in the future of Anambra State.

Delivering a charge to the beneficiaries, the Assistant Publicity Secretary of LAP and member of the Education Committee, Kasie Abone, warned that the scholarship would be withdrawn from any beneficiary involved in poor academic performance, misconduct, cultism or actions capable of bringing disrepute to the League.

She stressed that the initiative was designed to promote discipline, excellence and purpose.

Also speaking, Dr. Ngozi Achike, who joined the event from the United States, praised the transparent selection process and urged beneficiaries to build confidence, character and clarity of purpose, noting that intellectual brilliance must be complemented by strong values.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Victory Ndubuisi and Chioma Ekwueme, described the scholarship as life-changing, while parents expressed gratitude to LAP for remembering indigent families.

The event climaxed with the presentation of dummy cheques to the beneficiaries, marking the formal take-off of the LAP Future Forward Scholarship Programme, which the League says will be expanded in subsequent years.