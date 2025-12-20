Insecurity: Protect Vulnerable Communities in South-east, Group Urges FG

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A sociopolitical group, Rescue Alaigbo, has come out in strong defense of the Nigeria Police Force’s Tiger Base in Imo State, dismissing recent allegations against the unit as “false propaganda” aimed at destabilising the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group’s coordinator, Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, said that the campaign against Tiger Base is not concerned with the wellbeing of law-abiding citizens in Imo State. Warning that similar attempts to undermine police operations in the past have led to significant violence and left communities without effective policing.

He rhetorically asked those who believe absence of policing is preferable to imperfect policing to consider relocating to areas like Okigwe, Umuaka, Umunoha, Orodo, Ogbunka, and other communities in the South-East region where IPOB/ESN are dominant.

According to Ofoegbu, areas previously plagued by insecurity, such as parts of Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East/West local government areas, are now experiencing relative peace thanks to the efforts of Tiger Base operatives and sister agencies. He credited the unit with contributing significantly to restoring stability in these areas.

Rescue Alaigbo accused certain political actors of fuelling chaos and spreading unfounded claims, including allegations of organ trafficking against the Tiger Base. “They screamed about trafficking of human organs without any evidence.

“It isn’t coincidental that this lie emerged the same week Tiger Base uncovered an organ trafficking in Ngor Okpala,” the group stated.

Ofoegbu pointed to similar attacks on police units in Anambra and Enugu, describing them as part of a coordinated smear campaign targeting effective police operations in the South-east.

While acknowledging that some police operatives may have imperfections and could violate professional ethics, he stressed that destabilising or dismantling a formidable unit like the Owerri Tiger Base would leave communities vulnerable to insecurity.

“Destabilising the Tiger Base is like keeping the farm open for wolves and jackals to feast on the herd. Tiger Base remains a critical bulwark against insecurity in Imo State,” Ofoegbu said.