Xmas Celebrations: Yoruba Tennis Club Donates N1m to Pacelli School for the Blind

Funmi Ogundare

The Yoruba Tennis Club (YTC) recently donated the sum of N1 million to the Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted, Surulere, Lagos, as part of its support for vulnerable children.

The donation was presented by the Chairman of the Club, Chief Olawumi Gasper, who led other members of the association to the event at the school’s Christmas Mass, carol service and end-of-year party, which combined spiritual reflection with festive activities to mark the birth of Christ and the end of the academic term.

The celebration opened with a solemn Holy Mass, during which students of the school actively participated, setting a reverent tone for the programme.

This was followed by a Festival of Carols, where the visually impaired pupils delivered impressive vocal harmonies and instrumental performances, drawing admiration from guests.

The event witnessed an end-of-year party filled with music, dance and drama.

Highlights included a tambourine dance, ballet performances and a nativity drama presentation by the students, all of which showcased their talents and confidence despite their visual challenges.

The General Secretary of the club, Lookman Kotun, described the occasion as deeply touching, noting the resilience, joy and strong spirit exhibited by the children.

He commended the teachers and staff of Pacelli School for their dedication to nurturing the students and creating an inclusive environment that allowed them to thrive.

The N1 million donation was formally handed over by Chief Gasper, assisted by other members including Chief Lai Amoje, Oba Oduwole, Lookman Oladipo Kotun, Taiwo Kuforiji and Kehinde Kuforiji.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Kotun stated: “The celebration served as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas—giving hope, promoting inclusion and sharing joy with those around us.”

In her remarks, the Principal of the school, Rev Sister Agnes Onwudiwe, described the season as an annual festival to celebrate God’s gift of his only son to mankind, a season of expression of kindness and love towards one another especially person’s with special needs.

“It is the time we appreciate in a special way all our benefactors and friends who have been out backbone. We are proud of you,” Onwudiwe said.

The school, she noted, has been graduating students into the mainstream secondary schools, supporting them up to tertiary institutions, rehabilitating visually impaired persons and rendering charitable services to them.

As a non-tuition paying institution, Onwudiwe said it is tasked with the responsibility of taking care of 148 visually impaired persons and paying salaries to 52 members of staff.

“We have been able to pay salaries through charitable donations; from corporate organisations, religious bodies, schools and well meaning Nigerians,” she said.

Aside education, the principal noted that the school teaches vocational skills such as making of necklaces, key holders, table mats, handbags, tissue boxes, hair barbing, shoes and sandals making, among others.