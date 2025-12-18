Reject Elite Plots to Divide Nigeria Ahead 2027, NIPR President Warns

•Canvasses national unity, narrative rebranding

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, has urged Nigerians to resist attempts by some members of the elite to sow seeds of disunity and exploit ethnic and religious differences for selfish interests as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections.

Addressing journalists during a media interface in Abuja, Neliaku cautioned that ethnicism and religious bigotry had become dangerous tools in the hands of political actors bent on weakening national cohesion.

He stressed that Nigerians must rise above primordial sentiments to safeguard the nation’s future.

Neliaku said, “We must never allow our ethnicism to define who we are. We are bigger than where we come from. We are Nigerians first.

“Divisions along ethnic and religious lines had been deliberately programmed to keep citizens perpetually at odds with one another.”

According to him, Nigeria’s diversity, often portrayed as a problem, is in fact one of its greatest strengths if properly harnessed.

He noted that other countries with similar diversity had succeeded by placing national identity above sub-national loyalties, citing Rwanda as an example of deliberate nation-building.

Neliaku also challenged Nigerians to deprogram themselves from negative narratives about the country, insisting that Nigeria is not the worst nation in the world but suffers largely from poor narrative management.

“Other countries have serious challenges, but the difference is that they manage their narratives better. We must learn to manage ours,” he said.

The NIPR president emphasised the strategic role of the media in shaping national perception, describing journalists as indispensable partners in reputation building, consensus building and peace building.

He said the institute deliberately sought collaboration with the media both to advance national development and to add long-term value to journalists’ careers.

He explained that public relations is a lifelong global profession, noting that NIPR members automatically enjoy practice rights in over 126 countries through the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

This, he said, opens opportunities for journalists to transition into consultancy roles after active newsroom practice.

As part of efforts to strengthen media capacity, Neliaku announced that the NIPR Council had approved a “fit-for-purpose” professional training programme for journalists, tagged the Journalist Workforce of Chance.

He urged media practitioners to identify priority areas for training to ensure relevance and impact.

The NIPR boss also disclosed plans to unveil Nigeria’s first Perception and Reputation Survey Report, aimed at objectively assessing how the country is viewed locally and internationally.

He described reputation as a critical national capital asset that must no longer be left unmanaged.

He outlined a series of upcoming programmes, including the Nigerian Reputation Summit, the maiden NIPR Prize for Public Relations, Innovation, Creativity and Excellence, International Women’s Day events, the Nigeria Public Relations Week, and the Nigeria Spokespersons’ Summit.

Looking ahead, Neliaku said Nigeria would host the World Public Relations Forum later in the year, with delegates from over 106 countries expected.

He described the event as a major opportunity to project Nigeria as a global hub for responsible communication and positive engagement.

Calling for collective responsibility, he urged Nigerians to reject divisive politics, embrace national unity and work together to rebuild the country’s image.

“The time to chart a new course for Nigeria is now,” he said.