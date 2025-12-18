  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

Ododo: Tinubu’s Security Reforms Yielding

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has said the security reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu were already producing tangible results across the country, citing the recent recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition in the state as clear evidence of their effectiveness.

Speaking in Lokoja, the state capital, Ododo said the breakthrough was the outcome of sustained, intelligence-driven operations carried out by security agencies in collaboration with the Kogi State Government. 

He described the development as a major boost to efforts aimed at curbing criminal activities and strengthening public safety.

The governor commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, and the leadership of other security agencies for their roles in implementing the new security architecture and supporting operations in the state.

Ododo explained that the arms recovery followed more than a week of covert surveillance and coordinated action based on credible intelligence. 

He said the operation formed part of a broader strategy to cut off criminals’ access to weapons, logistics and havens, not only in Kogi State but across the country.

According to him, the renewed resolve of his administration to tackle insecurity was reinforced after a recent meeting with President Tinubu, during which the president emphasised the importance of intelligence-led policing and decisive action.

“When I met Mr President, I expected commendation. Instead, he challenged me to focus on intelligence-driven operations. That conversation re-energised and redirected me.

“We immediately regrouped, engaged the security agencies, harmonised our strategies and acted swiftly on actionable intelligence. We tested the strategy, and the results have been remarkable.”

