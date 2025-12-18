House Proposes 10years Prison Term for Electoral Officer Who Fail to Stamp Ballots

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has proposed 10 years imprisonment instead of three years initially recommended for a Presiding Officer or Collation Officer who failed to stamp and sign a ballot paper result sheet announced by them.

The decision of the House following the consideration of the reports on the Electoral Bill at the plenary yesterday.

The proposed amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 were aimed at empowering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), tighten electoral procedures, and address loopholes exposed.

The resolution was part of the approved clauses unanimously adopted by the lawmakers during the consideration of the report submitted by the House Committee on Electoral Matters, chaired by Hon. Adebayo Balogun.

During the clause by clause consideration of the Bill, the lawmakers adopted several measures intended to enhance transparency, improve electoral conduct, and reduce post-election disputes.

The lawmakers adopted Clauses 3, 5, and 6, which bordered on preliminary provisions and critical interpretations under the Act to ensure definitions were aligned with current electoral practices.

The House approved Clauses 23 and 29, relating to political party nominations and the submission of candidate lists to INEC.

The changes were aimed at clarifying timelines, strengthening compliance, and enhancing the commission’s oversight of political parties.

The House further approved Clauses 31, 32, and 34 bordering on party primaries, publication of candidates’ particulars, and qualifications for elective offices, as part of efforts to prevent pre-election irregularities

The Green Chamber also approved Clause 60 which stipulated that: “The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV portal in real time and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed form EC8A have been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and or counter-signed by the candidates or polling unit agents where available at the polling unit.”

The House equally approved Clause 62 which sought to strengthen collation, transmission and custody of results to reduce disputes.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session revealed that the House “approved clauses 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 18, 22. Approved clauses 23 as amended. Approved clauses 29 as amended.

“Approved clauses 31, 32, 34, 47, 50, 54 and clause 60 as amended. Approved clause 62 as amended. Approved clauses 64 and 65 as amended. Approved clauses 71, 73 as amended. Approved clause 74 as amended.”

Kalu added that the House resolved to adjourn consideration of the Electoral bill to the next plenary.