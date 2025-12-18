CIBN  Honours Nigeria’s Football Legends With ‘Evening of Praise 7.0’

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) elegantly extended its corporate social responsibility beyond the financial sector at its annual end-of-year event, the Evening of Praise 7.0.

Under the theme “Symphony of Gratitude,” and led by its esteemed Council members, the Institute dedicated a special segment to recognizing the indelible contributions of former Nigerian football internationals.

The event was presided over by the Institute’s President/Chairman of Council, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, alongside key figures including the 1st Vice President, Dr. Dele Alabi; the 2nd Vice President, Dr. (Mrs) Mojisola Asieru-Sweet; Past President Dr. Bayo Olugbemi; and the Registrar & Chief Executive, Mr. Akin Morakinyo. Their presence underscored the Institute’s profound commitment to honouring national heroes who have shaped the country’s cultural and sporting heritage.

This thoughtful initiative was met with deep appreciation by the esteemed ex-internationals, who were led by Engr. Waidi Akanni. The celebrated legends included Henry Nwosu (MON), Victor Agali, Godwin Okpara, Wasiu Ipaye, Friday Elaho, Friday Ekpo, Benson Edema, Loveday Omoruyi, Franklin Howard, Taiwo Oloyede, and Monday Kanu.

By applauding these icons under the direct stewardship of its leadership, the CIBN has set a commendable precedent for celebrating excellence and fostering a culture of remembrance and national pride.