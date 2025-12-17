Tinubu Meets Labour, NGF at State House over Proposed Protest

•Ajaero: NLC to review position

Deji Elumoye and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, last night, met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in an effort to avert a planned protest over the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation.

The meeting called ahead of today’s planned protest by the organised Labour had representatives of the organised labour and members of the governors’ forum in attendance.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the NLC would review its proposed nationwide protest following a meeting between its leadership and Tinubu.

Ajaero disclosed that the labour delegation he led to the State House would reconvene after a scheduled meeting between organised labour and the governors’ forum to reassess the situation.

According to him, the labour movement would return to the drawing board to carefully digest the issues discussed with President Tinubu and determine the next line of action.

Ajaero stressed that the meeting with the president was strictly consultative, and that the labour delegation would return to its internal meeting to continue deliberations.

He, however, noted that the outcome of the discussions would be made known today, December 17, 2025.

“We came for consultation with the president and we have finished so we have to go back to our meeting and then continue tomorrow. By tomorrow you will get the outcome.

“If I am insisting or not insisting on my protest, I will communicate to you it is not an organisation that one person rules.

“Let’s go back, now you have a meeting of Labour and governor’s forum. We go back to the drawing board and digest all that Mr. President said to us and move forward from there.”

Also speaking on the engagement, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said consultations were ongoing, and that the discussions were focused on constructive dialogue.

Uzodinma noted that the outcome of the engagement would be communicated at the appropriate time, assuring Nigerians that all parties involved were acting in the national interest.

His words: “Consultation is going on. We were dialoguing like he said. At the end of the day, you will know what you are supposed to know and what you want to know.

“What should Nigerians expect ? Of course, we are here to serve the country both the labour, the government and the governed we are all working service to the nation.”

The Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who were also citizens, had requested an audience with President Tinubu and were granted the opportunity.

The NLC, had called on workers, civil society allies and others to take to the streets today to protest against the security challenges confronting the nation.

The planned protest was part of the resolutions reached at the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos on December 4.

NLC had also stated that the protest would be peaceful and involve workers and civil society allies marching along designated routes nationwide.