  • Wednesday, 17th December, 2025

There’s Nostalgia from Nigerians for PDP in 2027, Party Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, Says

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

*Ex-govs, former ministers pledge loyalty 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

After a meeting with former governors and ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999, the new national chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has said Nigerians were nostalgic for a return to power of the former ruling party.

He also said the nostalgia was due to the manifest failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new national chairman spoke as former governors and former minister pledged loyalty to the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Addressing the meeting that took place in Abuja, he said, the choice of the meeting was deliberate ”Because when you talk of the 16 glorious years of the PDP, you are talking of the uncommon projects and the legacies that were done in most of the states in this country by our former governors, which legacies are still standing tall today.

”When, again, you speak about the 16 glorious years of PDP governance at the centre, then you are also talking about the phenomenal work that our former ministers have done in terms of policy formulation, in terms of driving those policies to achieve maximum effect, in terms of projects that have impacted very positively and profoundly on the lives of Nigerians. 

”And that is why today, even after we left office 10 years ago, our legacies in the states and indeed at the centre are standing tall for everybody to see. 

“That is why, in spite of the great efforts that have been done to malign PDP and past PDP leaders, to discredit us and the work we’ve done, up to now Nigerians have remained consistently nostalgic about the bond and relationship that we built with them over those glorious 16 years.

”It is on record that PDP grew Nigerian economy. We pulled this country out of debt burden. We were able to build infrastructure.

”We built strong institutions that today have strengthened what governments at various levels are doing, be it in terms of project execution or monitoring, be it in terms of war against corruption, and so many areas. 

“And so for us therefore, if as a new NWC we’ve said, and consistently so, that we need to bring us back to those glorious 16 years of PDP rulership in this country, that we must therefore go back to the basics.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.